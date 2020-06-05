Pearlstone retreat center to reduce workforce by 75%

(JTA) — The Pearlstone Conference & Retreat Center in suburban Baltimore will reduce its workforce by 75% following a roughly 90 percent drop in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 180-acre facility in Reisterstown, Maryland, will lay off roughly half its staff in the coming weeks and reduce those remaining to part-time, Pearlstone CEO Jakir Manela told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

“We will have very few remaining full-time people,” Manela said. “It’s a nightmare. It’s traumatic.”

Pearlstone, which is home to a retreat center and an organic farm and is supported by The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, has sought to pivot its business in the face of the pandemic, launching a kosher farm-to-table delivery service and moving to offer smaller group getaway options that permit social distancing.

It also secured a roughly $500,000 loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program that enabled it to avoid staff reductions even in the face of the cancellation of its popular Passover and Shavuot retreat programs.