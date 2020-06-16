Peruvian Jews move to Israel to flee COVID-19 and street riots

JTA ) — A group of 37 members of the Peruvian Jewish community flew to Israel on a special charter flight amid high rates of COVID-19 in their native country and street riots that have broken out as a result of a scarcity of food and medical supplies.

The group landed at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Friday and, like all other newcomers, was forced into a 14-day quarantine. The flight was organized by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, a nonprofit that works to build support for and facilitate immigration to Israel.

“We are required to stay at home as a result of the closure. From the window of our house we can see the riots happening outside,” said Gabriel Shnaider Ackerman, 20, who was on the special flight and will soon enlist in the Israeli army.

Peru has the second-largest coronavirus outbreak in Latin America after Brazil, with over 200,000 confirmed cases and 5,700 deaths, according to the Peruvian Ministry of Health. Nearly half of the cases are in Lima, home to most of the country’s 2,000-strong Jewish community.

“Residents in Lima are in a very high state of tension,” said Gustavo Gakman, director of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews’ Latin America, Spain, and Portugal division.

“This is a country that was in financial calamity even before the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “Now the situation has only gotten worse for the civilian population. Their ability to go out and to go to work has been halted, and the welfare system in the country is limited.”