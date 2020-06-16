The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Peruvian Jews move to Israel to flee COVID-19 and street riots

“Residents in Lima are in a very high state of tension,” said Gustavo Gakman, director of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews’ Latin America, Spain, and Portugal division.

By MARCUS M. GILBAN / JTA  
JUNE 16, 2020 05:04
The ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
(JTA) — A group of 37 members of the Peruvian Jewish community flew to Israel on a special charter flight amid high rates of COVID-19 in their native country and street riots that have broken out as a result of a scarcity of food and medical supplies.
The group landed at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Friday and, like all other newcomers, was forced into a 14-day quarantine. The flight was organized by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, a nonprofit that works to build support for and facilitate immigration to Israel.
The Peruvian government has imposed strict lockdowns and halted most flights. Despite that, because of the country’s lagging economy, many have taken to the streets to protest and to try to leave cities such as the capital, Lima.
“We are required to stay at home as a result of the closure. From the window of our house we can see the riots happening outside,” said Gabriel Shnaider Ackerman, 20, who was on the special flight and will soon enlist in the Israeli army.
Peru has the second-largest coronavirus outbreak in Latin America after Brazil, with over 200,000 confirmed cases and 5,700 deaths, according to the Peruvian Ministry of Health. Nearly half of the cases are in Lima, home to most of the country’s 2,000-strong Jewish community.
“Residents in Lima are in a very high state of tension,” said Gustavo Gakman, director of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews’ Latin America, Spain, and Portugal division.
“This is a country that was in financial calamity even before the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “Now the situation has only gotten worse for the civilian population. Their ability to go out and to go to work has been halted, and the welfare system in the country is limited.”


Tags Israel aliyah peru Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Phenomenon of threats to Supreme Court Justices needs to be condemned By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Amotz Asa-El Likud’s last temptation – calling early elections after High Court ruling By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
4 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
5 Netanyahu ‘pulls emergency brake’ as coronavirus cases spike
Israeli prime minister Benjamin and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz lead the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 7, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by