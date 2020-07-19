The Inspired, Active, Committed, Transformed (IACT) program, an initiative launched and initiated by Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP) to strengthen students’ Jewish identities and relationships with Israel, will move into Hillel International, a global group for Jewish students, this summer.By moving to Hillel International, IACT – which was launched nationally in partnership with the Edward Fein Foundation – will build on an already successful program, currently on campuses serving nearly 20% of all North American Jewish college undergraduates. The initiative is already present in 29 local Hillel centers around the country and supports a coordinator on each campus dedicated to recruiting students for Birthright Israel trips and inspiring them to become active in Jewish life and Israel activities once back on campus.Hillel’s international campus infrastructure will position the program for continued strength and national scope, along with the potential for further expansion that can maximize IACT’s reach and impact. “For years, IACT has played a key role in helping Hillels connect with more students for Birthright Israel trips and then deepening relationships with those students after they return to campus,” said Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International. “Moving IACT into Hillel International allows us to create an even more direct pathway for reaching these students and inspiring them to make an enduring commitment to Jewish life, learning and Israel on campus and beyond.”“This new partnership will provide enhanced resources for each IACT coordinator’s work to personally engage a critical mass of students, advance their Jewish journeys and create opportunities for a deeper relationship with Israel at every stage of their college experience and beyond,” said Cheryl Aronson.“IACT is a flagship program for us. It aligns with our mission to strengthen Jewish identity and Israel engagement through education,” said Amy B. Klein, president of the Edward Fein Foundation. “We are proud of our partnership with CJP to scale this program from a local initiative to a national model and tremendously excited about the possibility to sustain and strengthen it into the future as part of Hillel International.”