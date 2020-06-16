The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Poland's Jewish leaders deplore stigmatization of LGBT people

Gay rights have been thrust into the spotlight during the campaign for the June 28 election.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 16, 2020 20:54
Poland's President Andrzej Duda delivers a speech before the official start of a march marking the 100th anniversary of Polish independence in Warsaw, Poland November 11, 2018. (photo credit: AGENCJA GAZETA/ADAM STEPIEN VIA REUTERS)
Poland's President Andrzej Duda delivers a speech before the official start of a march marking the 100th anniversary of Polish independence in Warsaw, Poland November 11, 2018.
(photo credit: AGENCJA GAZETA/ADAM STEPIEN VIA REUTERS)
Jewish community leaders in Warsaw on Tuesday voiced their opposition to the "dehumanizing" language they say is being used against LGBT (lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender) people in Poland's presidential election campaign.
Gay rights have been thrust into the spotlight during the campaign for the June 28 election. President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the right-wing ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), views what he calls LGBT "ideology" as an invasive foreign influence that harms traditional values in the devoutly Catholic nation.
"We have observed politicians... cynically undertake to foment hostility and hatred towards LGBT persons," the Board of the Jewish Community of Warsaw wrote in a letter.
"We Jews - the descendents of Holocaust survivors - cannot and will not remain indifferent to words that would dehumanize LGBT persons," the board wrote, saying that politicians had failed to learn the lessons of World War Two.
Duda has said he would ban teaching about LGBT issues in schools and labeled "LGBT ideology" more destructive than communism. He later said his words on LGBT and communism were taken out of context.
Duda's main opponent is liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who has faced criticism for introducing education about LGBT matters in schools in the Polish capital.
Protestant bishop Jerzy Samiec tweeted on Sunday that LGBT people in his church were "Sisters and Brothers in Christ." Poland's influential Catholic Church has also referred to LGBT people as brothers and sisters, but has spoken out against "an ideology that aims to revolutionize social customs."
On a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said attempts by some Polish communities to introduce "LGBT-free zones" were incompatible with European values.
Duda's campaign spokesman Adam Bielan told the Super Express tabloid on Tuesday that Duda was not homophobic.
"The president defends the rights of families to decide how their children are educated... Like the overwhelming majority of Poles he is against the adoption of children by homosexual couples," Bielan said.
"I don't think you could call those homophobic views."


Tags poland gay lesbian homophobia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Phenomenon of threats to Supreme Court Justices needs to be condemned By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by