The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Prague's Jewish community fears for welfare aid for Holocaust survivors

The community is having to tap its reserves to pay for welfare services for Holocaust survivors that tourists usually help fund.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 27, 2020 17:07
The Pinkas Synagogue in central Prague. The walls in the synagogue are overwritten with some 80,000 names of the Czech Jews who died in the Holocaust (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Pinkas Synagogue in central Prague. The walls in the synagogue are overwritten with some 80,000 names of the Czech Jews who died in the Holocaust
(photo credit: REUTERS)
With ticket sales to Prague's Jewish quarter halted during the coronavirus lockdown, the community is having to tap its reserves to pay for welfare services for Holocaust survivors that tourists usually help fund.
And even though the Czech Republic's cultural attractions are due to reopen next month, with global tourism at a standstill the community is looking at ways to cut spending elsewhere to keep funding the programmes for the elderly.
The Jewish quarter - dating back 1,000 years - has long been one of Prague's most popular destinations, with historic synagogues and one of the largest Jewish cemeteries in Europe drawing visitors from around the globe.
The ticket revenue and rents from tenants such as restaurants fund meals, medical treatment and nursing care to the several hundred elderly members of Prague's Jewish community, many of them Holocaust survivors, such as 90-year-old Petr Brandejsky.
"I am very grateful for what the community is providing," he said in his flat where he receives food deliveries during the lockdown instead of daily lunches at a community centre.
A big chunk of the group's revenue comes from the Jewish Museum. Comprising of several synagogues and the cemetery, it attracted 721,000 visitors in 2018, generating 203 million crowns ($8 million) in admission fees.
Frantisek Banyai, chairman of the Jewish community, said it was critical to keep providing services for the most vulnerable members and that the group may need to look to cut funding to other areas, such as investments and restoration projects.
"The loss of tourist revenue is substantial," said Banyai, whose community today numbers around 1,500 compared with 39,000 before the Nazis started deportations in 1941.
"You cannot shut these services, you have to keep providing them."
But even with cultural venues set to open on May 11, the closed borders and lack of foreign tourists mean the museum's outlook is uncertain, Jewish Museum Director Leo Pavlat said.
"Even after the borders open, we need to take into account the economic downfall caused by the pandemic and it is likely that tourism will be paralysed," Pavlat told Reuters, as he walked among the thousands of headstones in the cemetery that is normally full of tourists.


Tags Holocaust survivors prague diaspora jews Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembrance - A nation mourns its fallen heroes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
5 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by