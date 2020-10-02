Pro-Israel organizations see major decrease in activity due to Covid-19

A new research by the Strategic Affairs Ministry has shown that 82% of pro-Israeli organizations are expecting a decline in donations due to the coronavirus crisis.Moreover, the crisis has also caused a massive decline in the organizations' activities of about 50%, having to cut down delegations, training, as well as conventions and other events. Many organizations further elaborated that since March 1, 2020, they have had a 50% decrease in their regular activity, with European organizations being hit harder than those based in the US.
The problem is further magnified by the anticipation of the rising antisemitism expected to come over the course of 2021, as a rise antisemitic and anti-Israeli activity already been registered with the spread of the coronavirus, as well as the release of "The Black List" by the UN human rights council and an attempt to open an investigation against Israel in the International Criminal Court.
Based on this research, the Strategic Affairs Ministry has elected to focus on moving its activities to the digital space."Especially during these sensitive times restoring the pro-Israel network is a national interest, and that's why we here at the ministry have been working on an assistance plan which will not only provide the pro-Israel network with economic oxygen, but also allow for its necessary changes help it become more efficient so that it will remain an active and relevant player for many years to come," Farkash-Hacohen added.
"The pro-Israel network is working every day to defend the good name of Israel," said Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen. "The economic distress of the pro-Israel network which was caused by the coronavirus, could hurt the amount of things it can do."
