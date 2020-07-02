Pro-Israel protest in Finland counters anti-Israel protest

A pro-Israel protest took place in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday with an attendance of more than 200 people. The protest was organized quickly, as a response to an anti-Israel rally organized by ICAHD Finland, and youth organizations of left-wing and green political parties, which are against Israel's annexation plans.
Risto Huvila, the chairman of Federation of Finland-Israel Associations and Vice-Chair of the March of Life Finland, organized the event on short notice once he heard of the anti-Israel rally on Monday morning. Over 200 people showed up with flags, shofars and banners, many of them drove several hundreds of kilometres, despite quite heavy rain.The number of attendees at the pro-Israel rally was almost double compared to the Free Palestine audience."This rally really shows that the members of pro-Israel community in Finland are devout and faithful to show their support for Israel even on the very short notice" Huvila said. " And even in quite bad weather,"
