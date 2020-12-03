The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Professor fired for protesting statue of leader whose troops killed Jews

Some of Simon Petylura’s loyalists killed 35,000 to 50,000 Jews in a series of pogroms between 1918 and 1921.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 00:12
Marchers rally outside the Kyiv City State Administration during a torchlight procession honoring Stepan Bandera in the Ukraine capital, Jan. 1, 2020. (photo credit: PAVLO_BAGMUT/ UKRINFORM / BARCROFT MEDIA VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Marchers rally outside the Kyiv City State Administration during a torchlight procession honoring Stepan Bandera in the Ukraine capital, Jan. 1, 2020.
(photo credit: PAVLO_BAGMUT/ UKRINFORM / BARCROFT MEDIA VIA GETTY IMAGES)
A Jewish journalism professor says he was fired from a Ukrainian university for his opposition to a statue honoring a militia leader whose troops killed Jews in pogroms.
The case is a rare example of real-life implications stemming from the heated debate in Ukraine on nationalist memory that has stayed for the most part in the realm of theoretical exchanges.
Zoriy Fine, a photographer from the city of Vinnytsia, says he was fired from the Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University just two weeks after he was appointed to work there as a lecturer on journalism in 2017, according to an 11,000-word account he published last week.
Fine says his former employers told him he was dismissed for speaking out against a statue of Simon Petlyura, a politician and militia leader who fought for Ukrainian independence in the wake of the 1917 Russian Revolution.
Some of Petylura’s loyalists killed 35,000 to 50,000 Jews in a series of pogroms between 1918 and 1921.
Petlyura issued an order in 1919 ordering an end to pogroms, but he also said the “Jews and Muscovites” had brought the murders on themselves. He did not intervene during a visit to Zhytomyr when a pogrom was unfolding in that city, according to some historians.
The university denies Fine’s claims. He resigned “of his own will” and the university had no intention of firing him, a spokesperson told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Fine says the experience made him leave Ukraine for Poland, where he lives as a “21st century dissident,” he wrote.
According to Fine, he was dismissed shortly after publishing on his website a letter to his late father telling him that “it’s good that you didn’t live to see” the veneration of Petlyura, whose militiamen killed Fine’s paternal great-grandfather in 1919.
Fine says he has remained silent on the affair until now for fear that speaking out might harm the chances of his daughter graduating from medical school, he wrote. He published his story upon her graduation.
Shortly before his alleged dismissal, Fine also published two poems protesting Petlyura’s honoring.
“Vinnitsa was stolen from me yesterday, planting Petlyura on a bench from which my grandfather was carved out,” he wrote in one.
Local media picked up Fine’s posts in 2017, presenting them as traitorous and anti-patriotic, prompting far-right activists to pressure the university into firing him, he wrote.
“One day I may feel like applying my resources and creativity for Ukraine’s benefit again,” he wrote in his account. But for now, “I no longer feel like inspiring the society that voluntarily commits a suicide in its collective consciousness.
“This is not my choice, not my war, not my responsibility.”
The decade-long debate whether to honor 20th-century nationalists in Ukraine has left Jews there uneasy. Advocates argue that people like Petlyura and Nazi collaborators such as Stepan Bandera should be celebrated for standing up to Soviet domination. Critics, including many Jews, say doing so is incompatible with Ukraine’s ambitions to join the European Union.
The statue honoring Petlyura was erected as part of a nationalist resurgence on the heels of an armed conflict that broke out in 2014 between Ukraine and Russia. The conflict followed the bloody overthrow of the president, Viktor Yanukovych, who was accused of corruption and bowing to Russia.
Since then, the country has seen unprecedented sights, including a 2018 march in Lviv during a city-sponsored event in which participants wore Nazi symbols that commemorated a Waffen SS unit with many local volunteers.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, a Jewish actor who was elected president last year, has voiced mild reservations about the trend. But he has avoided conflicts with the nationalist base over this issue, focusing instead on his attempts to modernize and rebrand Ukraine, whose economy was stagnant even before it was paralyzed by the coronavirus crisis.
“Let’s find those people whose names do not cause controversy in our present and in our future,” he said in an interview.


Tags ukraine nazism antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
4 New coronavirus symptoms have been discovered - study
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020
5 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by