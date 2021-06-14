Quebec adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

On Wednesday, the Quebec government announced they will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, joining some 40 sister democracies around the world and hundreds of local governments and institutions, the Jewish Press reported.
The IHRA definition of antisemitism is “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”The decision followed the May 26 unanimous National Assembly motion condemning the antisemitic incidents that took place in Montreal during the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, including violent clashes between protestors. Federation CJA and CIJA Quebec released statements on the resolution.“Today, the Minister responsible for the Fight Against Racism, Benoit Charette, and the Government of Quebec have taken a concrete step forward in the fight against antisemitism," said Eta Yudin, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) Vice President, Quebec. "The adoption of the IHRA definition is a clear affirmation of our elected officials’ recognition of the seriousness of the upsurge in hate targeting Jews and of the need for concrete action to counter this rise. We applaud Minister Charette and the government for their leadership in the fight against Jew-hatred, an issue that concerns all Quebecers.”
The IHRA definition of antisemitism is “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”The decision followed the May 26 unanimous National Assembly motion condemning the antisemitic incidents that took place in Montreal during the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, including violent clashes between protestors. Federation CJA and CIJA Quebec released statements on the resolution.“Today, the Minister responsible for the Fight Against Racism, Benoit Charette, and the Government of Quebec have taken a concrete step forward in the fight against antisemitism," said Eta Yudin, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) Vice President, Quebec. "The adoption of the IHRA definition is a clear affirmation of our elected officials’ recognition of the seriousness of the upsurge in hate targeting Jews and of the need for concrete action to counter this rise. We applaud Minister Charette and the government for their leadership in the fight against Jew-hatred, an issue that concerns all Quebecers.”
Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA, said the adoption of the IHRA definition is an "important step in the fight against anti-Semitism in Quebec and throughout the world. Our public authorities will now be able to rely upon a tool that enables them to clearly define anti-Semitic incidents in Quebec. The Jewish community salutes the commitment and foresight of the Government of Quebec in the fight against anti-Semitism, a fight that concerns Quebecers of every stripe.”The City of Montreal has still not adopted the definition.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}