The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Rabbi: I never felt as strongly about prayer for government as I did today

Professional journalists and smartphone-wielding citizens have made clear that we are in dire need of heaven’s help.

By RABBI MENACHEM CREDITOR/JTA  
JANUARY 7, 2021 06:04
A pro-Trump mob storms the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 el (photo credit: SAMUEL CORUM/GETTY IMAGES)
A pro-Trump mob storms the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 el
(photo credit: SAMUEL CORUM/GETTY IMAGES)
 I remember many years ago feeling ambivalent about the prayer for the government recited in synagogues every Shabbat morning. Were we sanctifying the policies of an administration? What of political leaders who would use religious language in pursuit of their particular agendas? I wondered: Isn’t God bigger than that?
My feelings have changed as I’ve grown older, but never have I prayed as deeply for the government of the United States as I did today, upon witnessing a violent mob attack our nation’s capital. Professional journalists and smartphone-wielding citizens have made clear that we are in dire need of heaven’s help.
As I type, my heart is trembling. My children have asked me to explain the inexplicable, and my response has been a worried, stumbling prayer: Please God, protect our government’s leaders, who have been whisked away from the very heart of America because of the threat of physical harm.
Regardless of a citizen’s political commitments regarding small government or universal healthcare, fiscal conservatism or foreign policy, the ancient sage Rabbi Chanina, the deputy high priest of his day, defined what it means to pray for the government when he said: “One should pray for the welfare of the government, as were it not for the fear of the government, every person would swallow their neighbor alive.” Today’s despicable violence in Washington, D.C., proved him right.
The common good is a fragile thing, and its preservation depends upon the collective stewardship of our leaders. Jewish history is replete with examples of how easy it can be for a leader to incite societal fissures. Just this week we read in the Torah of Pharoah’s successful method of incremental dehumanization of our ancestors, fomenting a division between us (Israelites) and them (“real” Egyptians). Jews have learned to trust the psalmist who warned not to place eternal “trust in princes or kings.” But we have also learned to ask heaven’s help in appointing leaders who will act in good trust. In other words, we pray that our government will succeed at keeping faith with the people it is called to serve.
The desecration of America’s national symbols today, the wielding of weapons on the Congress floor, the assault on law enforcement and the leaders they are sworn to protect is not only the action of a riotous mob; it was nothing less than an assault on the health of our country, an act of American blasphemy.
A faithful person, according to the great American civil rights leader Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, “holds God and man in one thought at one time, at all times, who suffers harm done to others, whose greatest passion is compassion, whose greatest strength is love and defiance of despair.”
When a Jew beseeches God to protect the government, it isn’t a partisan prayer or the expectation that God will explicitly intervene in a historical moment. A prayer for the government is a kind of citizen’s Hippocratic Oath. We pledge to protect each other from harm.
This prayer is a traditional commitment to society’s welfare, a ritualized way of ingraining in the collective Jewish conscience the biggest command of all: loving our neighbors as ourselves.
So let us pray.


Tags rabbi Capitol Hill prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid third lockdown, haredi sector must keep schools closed

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Nadav Tamir

Restoring Iran nuclear deal is good for Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by