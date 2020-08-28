Rabbi Sacks on politics from the pulpit: ‘US Jewry is making a mistake’

In a Jewish Telegraphic Agency interview, Sacks, who was chief rabbi from 1991 to 2013, said that even as he grew close and provided advice to political leaders of many stripes, he never endorsed any or allowed rabbis under his supervision to engage in political advocacy or electioneering.

“I can see that that is not the case in America. And I’m afraid American Jewry is making a big, big, big mistake,” Sacks said. “This is not a small thing. It’s a very, very big thing.”

Sacks made the comments in response to a question about Shmuel Kamenetsky, an influential haredi Orthodox rabbi who recently said that Jews should vote to reelect Trump out of gratitude. Another Orthodox rabbi, Aryeh Spero, blessed Trump and his reelection campaign this week at the Republican National Convention.

On the left, rabbis frequently wade into partisan political issues and even argue for specific political candidates in their personal capacity. (US nonprofits, including houses of worship, face penalties if they engage in prohibited political activity as organizations.)

The consequence of blurring the line between politics and Judaism can be significant, Sacks said.

“You mix religion and politics, you get terrible politics and even worse religion,” he said, adding later, “I’m afraid I have absolutely not the slightest shred of sympathy for anyone who, as a rabbi, tells people how to vote.”

