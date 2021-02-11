The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rabbi Sheftel Neuberger, president of Ner Yisrael, passes away

(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 10:51
Yahrzeit candle (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Yahrzeit candle
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Rabbi Sheftel Neuberger, president of the Ner Yisrael Rabbinical College in Baltimore, passed away this week after being ill for the past year, according to Jewish news sources.
Neuberger was the son of Rabbi Herman Naftali Neuberger, who was president of Ner Yisrael for 60 years, and succeeded him after his passing in 2005.
Neuberger leaves behind his wife, children and grandchildren, as well as his siblings: Rabbi Shraga Neuberger, Rabbi Yaakov Neuberger, Rabbi Yitzchok Neuberger, and Rabbi Ezra Neuberger.
“Rabbi Sheftel Neuberger was a man who earned the respect and regard for which he was known across the community and around the Jewish world,” said Marc B. Terrill, president of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, in a statement, according to JMORE - Baltimore Jewish Living. “He continued his father’s legacy in leading Ner Israel to be one of the premier yeshivas in the country. His legacy will continue for generations to come, and The Associated is proud to call him a friend and mentor.”
"A GREAT MAN HAS PASSED AWAY," wrote Rabbi Dov Lipman, a former MK who studied at Ner Yisrael, on Facebook. "Rav Sheftel was more than just the president of an illustrious institution. He understood and modeled how one can and must be a great Torah scholar while also mastering how to function in the world.  Scholarly yet down to earth. Very spiritual and very normal.  It’s a rare balance which the world so desperately needs."
 
"In addition, he lifted our souls and spirits every year as he led the prayers on Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur with his beautiful voice, his depth of meaning and outright raw emotion," added Lipman. "I hear his voice in my mind every single year during the High Holiday and just those memories inspire me to have more focused and connected prayers. May his family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem."
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott tweeted on Thursday, "I want to express my heartfelt condolences in the passing of Rabbi Sheftel Meir Neuberger yesterday. Rabbi Neuberger’s leadership was profound and influential. May his memory and impact be a blessing to the entire Jewish community."
Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka wrote on Facebook, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rabbi Sheftel Meir Neuberger, president of Pikesville’s Ner Israel Rabbinical College. His leadership had a profound impact that stretched well beyond the 2nd District of Baltimore County and touched many lives around the world. I was fortunate to call him a friend. It was an honor to have him as my guest when I was inaugurated in December 2018."


