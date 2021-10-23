The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rabbi who warned parents about pedophile not liable in defamation lawsuit

The suit was filed when Rabbi Horowitz informed the Har Nof community that Weinberg had moved from New York to Israel as he was being sought on a new assault charge.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 23, 2021 02:47
RABBI YAKOV HOROWITZ (photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
RABBI YAKOV HOROWITZ
(photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
American Orthodox rabbi and child-safety advocate Yakov Horowitz was found not liable in a NIS 200,000 libel lawsuit filed against him by convicted sex offender Yona Weinberg, a Jerusalem Magistrate Court Justice ruled Wednesday.
Filed following a 2015 tweet posted by Rabbi Horowitz in which he notified parents of the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem that convicted child predator Yona Weinberg was moving to Har Nof, the ruling ends a five-year-long fierce legal battle – during which Weinberg attempted to thwart the Rabbi’s efforts to host an abuse-prevention lecture in Har Nof by filing a restraining order against Horowitz in Israeli court.
The lawsuit was filed when Rabbi Horowitz informed the Har Nof community that Weinberg had moved from New York to Israel as he was being sought on a new misdemeanor assault charge, adding that he held Level 3 sex-offender status in New York (the designation for those most likely to re-offend) and warning residents to treat him “like a terrorist with a machete” on social media platform Twitter.
Weinberg filed suit for NIS 200,000 in response, contending that he follows all regulations for registered sex offenders and that the tweets have ruined his peace and invited public harassment. He also denied fleeing the United States, saying he simply followed previous plans to move to Israel. “Horowitz does everything he can to ruin this man’s life,” Weinberg’s attorney said in 2016 ahead of the lawsuit, noting that his client is married and has young children.
Rabbi Horowitz contends that many didn’t know of Weinberg’s conviction because Israel doesn’t have a public sex-offender registry.
Justice Michal Hirschfeld’s verdict at the Jerusalem Magistrate Court declared that the main warning made by Horowitz against Weinberg is both true and an expression of his opinion in good faith, which is fair grounds for dismissing the central complaint. The decision ruled that Horowitz regarding Weinberg as a “terrorist with a machete” was justified based on the existential danger of sex abuse against children.
Hirschfeld further noted that she believed the Rabbi sincerely “felt imbued with a public mission,” citing his advocacy in the field of sexual abuse of minors. Justice Hirschfield added that the Rabbi acted with “altruistic motives at the source of which lies genuine concern for public welfare,” noting that – unlike the place where the original crimes were committed – sex offenders who immigrate to Israel within the “Law of Return” are not bound by any liability or restrictions in Israel.
Little girl with teddy bear in camp tent (credit: INGIMAGE)Little girl with teddy bear in camp tent (credit: INGIMAGE)
Israel’s Law of Return invites all Jews worldwide to immigrate to Israel, leaving loopholes that are sometimes exploited by criminals, fraudsters, and notably child molesters. Rabbi George Finkelstein of Yeshiva University moved to Israel ahead of his 2013 allegations, while Jimmy Karow  fled the US in 2000 after being accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Oregon.
The founding dean of New York Yeshiva Elementary school “Darchei Noam”, Horowitz has spent nearly 20 years advocating for child sex-abuse victims in the Orthodox Jewish community, writing books on child safety and parenting that have reached 120,000 Orthodox families and been translated to three languages.
Horowitz has numerous achievements in the field of Jewish education. He was named “Rockland Educator of the Year” in 2002 and received the 2005 Grinspoon-Steinhart Award for Excellence in Jewish Education, as well as the prestigious Covenant Award in 2008 for his contribution to Jewish Education and for his child abuse prevention work.
“Yonah Weinberg is a despicable and dangerous pedophile who was convicted of sexually abusing minors,” Rabbi Horowitz’s attorney Itzhak Bam said. “The verdict that supports advocates like Rabbi Horowitz warning that pedophiles are dangerous is welcome news, for which we are very grateful,” adding that, “it is very noteworthy that the judge considered ‘a terrorist with a machete’ an appropriate way to define the life-threatening nature of child abusers.”
After the long legal saga, Horowitz shifted the focus off of himself and back on to his life’s work – the unending battle against child molestation. “It’s time to create a legal registry in Israel with information about sex offenders, so parents can properly protect their children from them.”


