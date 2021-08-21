T’ruah, a rabbinic human rights organization, called on the Biden administration to expedite taking in Afghan refugees fleeing their country following the Taliban takeover, a press release stated on Wednesday.

T’ruah represents over 2,000 rabbis and cantors and their communities which "act on the Jewish imperative to respect and advance the human rights of all people," the press release also stated.

The co-chair of the organization's board, Rabbi Nancy Wiener, released an official statement regarding the complex situation of Afghan refugees, stating that "the United States has a moral obligation to evacuate as many at-risk Afghans as possible."

Evacuees from Afghanistan disembark a Spanish military plane as part of their evacuation at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 20, 2021. (credit: REUTERS)

"We proudly stand with our partners in calling for the Biden administration to get Afghans to the US or other third countries for expedited processing of Special Immigrant Visa applications," Wiener continued.

The organization is influenced by Jewish values, which inspires its members to take measures to expand human rights in Israel, the United States, and other territories.