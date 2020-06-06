The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Rabbis call for mourning day over George Floyd, Palestinian man killings

“We declare that this Friday we will observe a Taanit. A day of mourning which is to lament over the danger of the diminishing and destruction of human morality."

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
JUNE 6, 2020 08:35
Protesters in Minneapolis demonstrate against the death in police custody of George Floyd, May 29, 2020 (photo credit: STEPHEN MATUREN/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Protesters in Minneapolis demonstrate against the death in police custody of George Floyd, May 29, 2020
(photo credit: STEPHEN MATUREN/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Dozens of rabbis from Israel and beyond have called for a day of mourning and fasting over the killings of George Floyd, an African-American man, and Iyad el-Hallak, an autistic Palestinian man, by law enforcement.
“We declare that this Friday we will observe a Taanit. A day of mourning which is to lament over the danger of the diminishing and destruction of human morality. A fast of identification and above all, of commitment,” the co-signers of the call that appeared Friday on social networks wrote.
Among the co-signers are Orthodox rabbis such as Tyson Herberger, a longtime activist against the sale of Israeli arms to Third World countries; Rabbi Yair Silverman, founder of the Moed group that promotes what it defines as modern Jewish values; and Avidan Freedman of the Shalom Hartman Institute for Jewish education in Jerusalem.
Reform rabbis who signed the call include Rabbi Ayala Ronen Samuels, the founding rabbi of a new Reform congregation in Caesarea, Israel, and Rabbi Amy Wallk of Temple Beth El in Springfield, Illinois.
The call was titled “Moral Emergency.”
“Human life is the highest value in Jewish tradition — every human life irrespective of color, gender religion, nation and condition,” the post reads. “We all bear responsibility for education in light of this value. We all bear responsibility when it is violated regardless of the circumstances.
“We mourn, bow our heads in reverence and shame at the killing of two innocent people, George Floyd and Iyad el-Hallak.”
Floyd died May 25 of asphyxiation after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down to the ground on suspicion he used a counterfeit $20 bank note. The officer has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and three other officers have been charged.
El-Hallak was shot after running away from police in eastern Jerusalem. They said they thought his cellphone was a weapon.
Israel has apologized for the killing and is investigating.


Tags rabbi Iyad al-Hallak George Floyd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The NYT Cotton op-ed controversy from an op-ed editor’s lens By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by