The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Ramah camps anticipate shortfall of $27 million, but don’t expect to fold

The network of 10 Conservative Jewish Ramah camps in North America will lose approximately half of their collective annual revenue if they all need to cancel camp and refund tuition.

By BEN SALES/JTA  
MAY 15, 2020 04:54
Kids play softball at Camp Ramah in California. The camp will face a significant shortfall if it needs to refund all of its tuition this year. (photo credit: RAMAH IN CALIFORNIA)
Kids play softball at Camp Ramah in California. The camp will face a significant shortfall if it needs to refund all of its tuition this year.
(photo credit: RAMAH IN CALIFORNIA)
The network of 10 Conservative Jewish Ramah camps in North America will lose approximately half of their collective annual revenue if they all need to cancel camp and refund tuition — a total shortfall of $27 million.
But Ramah leadership is confident that even without the 2020 season, the camps will be around for 2021.
“If we don’t run our camps, we’re going to mitigate about half of our expenses, but that leaves a lot of money to be raised,” said Rabbi Mitchell Cohen, the director of the National Ramah Commission. “We already know that all of our camps will be able to sustain that loss and will be able to open in 2021 and hopefully strongly rebound.”
Two Ramahs, in Georgia and Northern California, have officially canceled their summers, and several more are set to do so in the coming days and weeks. Across the country, dozens of Jewish camps have said that they will not be able to run this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramah camps each operate independently, but they’re all part of a network across the U.S. and Canada. Their collective operating budget is $60 million, the majority of which is financed by summer tuition. But the camps that have canceled have offered full refunds — as well as asking parents to forward what they have paid so far to next summer, or give all or part of it as a donation.
If camps refund all their tuition dollars, together they will be facing the $27 million budget hole. While they will be saving on the costs associated with running camp during the summer, the shortfall will hurt because the camps must spend a significant amount of their budgets during the remaining 10 months. Those costs include maintenance of the grounds, payroll, recruitment and expenses associated with preparing for camp.
Cohen, as well as individual camp directors, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that they will try to bridge the gap through loans, dipping into their cash reserves, donated tuition and other fundraising. All nine Ramah camps in the United States, plus the National Ramah Commission, have received federal relief loans from the Small Business Administration. There is a 10th Ramah, in Ontario, Canada.
“We are very confident that we’re going to make it through this,” said Jacob Cytryn, executive director of Ramah in Wisconsin, which will face a $2 million shortfall if it cancels, which is likely. “The exact specifics of how we’re going to do that, we still don’t know.
“Even if we don’t raise every penny that we’re trying to raise, the likelihood that we won’t be around for 2021 and beyond is remote.”
Other Ramah camps are facing similar challenges.
Camp Ramah in New England will face a $1.3 million shortfall on its $6.3 million budget if it cancels and refunds tuition. Ramah in California, which is separate from the Northern California camp, is also “facing a net multimillion-dollar shortfall,” according to its executive director, Rabbi Joe Menashe.
Menashe told parents this week that “we cannot open camp in mid-June or run our summer sessions as scheduled.”
Cytryn expects to overcome the budgetary obstacles and be at camp in 2021. But he added that the camp was in “uncharted territory” and  has “no sense of what that might look like in actuality.”


Tags conservative judaism summer camp Ramah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by