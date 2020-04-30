Rare document signed by Raoul Wallenberg up for auction

The document refers to the issuance of a 'Schutz-Pass' (protective passport), which restricted the deportation of Hungarian Jews and provided protection under Sweden’s neutral authority.

The rare one-page document, written in Hungarian, is signed "R. Wallenberg," and dated September 28, 1944. Wallenberg, a Swedish architect, businessman, diplomat, and humanitarian, had initially arrived to Hungary in July 1944 in the midst of the deportation of Hungarian Jews to the Nazi extermination camps. While acting as Sweden special envoy to Hungary between July and December 1944, Wallenberg provided Hungarian Jews with these protective passports and sheltered Jews in buildings declared as Swedish territory.

The rare document states that "To the National Central Authority Supervising Foreigners…We are pleased to inform you that the Royal Swedish Legation in Budapest has issued a protective passport to Mr. Miksa Lévai according to which the above-named person must be considered a Swedish citizen. The Legation kindly requests that the above-named individual be exempt from wearing the distinguishing symbol. The Legation certifies that the reciprocity mentioned in the relevant regulation exists with Sweden."

The uniqueness of this rare Schutz-Pass is derived especially from the clarity of Wallenberg's signature.

"While Wallenberg typically signed Schutz-Passes with quick scribbles, this document boasts— a more neat complete signature," noted Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction.