The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Rediscovering the past: A Jewish childhood in a racially-diverse LA

Inner-city LA mixing of Jews, other groups in the 1960s

By BEN FISHER  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 13:19
LEGENDARY LA Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax throws out the first pitch at the 2017 World Series. Derfner says his friends would not have loved the Jewish Koufax had he not been a star. (photo credit: TIM BRADBURY/POOL PHOTO VIA USA TODAY SPORTS)
LEGENDARY LA Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax throws out the first pitch at the 2017 World Series. Derfner says his friends would not have loved the Jewish Koufax had he not been a star.
(photo credit: TIM BRADBURY/POOL PHOTO VIA USA TODAY SPORTS)
 In his first book, No Country for Jewish Liberals, veteran Israeli journalist Larry Derfner covers predominantly his post-aliyah life but briefly touches on his upbringing in South Los Angeles. Four years later, Derfner has returned with Playing Till We Have to Go: A Jewish childhood in inner-city L.A., entirely about his early years in a racially diverse area of Los Angeles in the 1960s. 
Never one to self-censor or shy away from controversy, Derfner writes in the book’s prologue “I do not look back and write about that time from an orthodox, Black Lives Matter perspective… My purpose here is not to show what a good person I am, not to convince anyone to vote for me, not to present a model for enlightened thought and behavior but to tell the truth about an unusual corner of life, to record an unrecorded passage of history.”
He certainly lives up to the disclaimer, dispersing a raft of incendiary remarks and descriptions that would be right at home some half-century ago and significantly less so now. 
Derfner takes this approach, however, not for the shock value, but rather to allow himself to straight talk. The memoir is a quick read and as such, he often gets right to the point. “Life wasn’t so controlled, you spent your days with people who looked and talked very differently from you, who went home to a different world from yours. The events of a day were unpredictable, and very often included some degree of danger. I did not lead a sheltered life,” he writes.
Though his life may not have been sheltered (Derfner writes that a third of his school was white, a third was African-American, and a third was Chinese or Japanese), he also makes clear that the racial intermingling existed predominantly at his school and inside the confines of his father’s liquor stores.
“The only black person who ever entered our homes was Leanna, the quiet, plump little cleaning lady who came once a week to several Polish Jewish families’ apartments, including ours. She got invited to some of the bar mitzvahs, and I’d see her standing there dressed up with nobody to talk to,” he writes. “We all knew so many black people at school, at our father’s stores, and we liked some of them a great deal – but that was the outside world. Rodeo Lane was home, and home was mainly Jewish and all white, and nobody was going to cause any upheavals.” 
Baseball is a recurring theme in Derfner’s memoir and he credits his devotion to the Giants when most of his friends rooted for the Dodgers as being instrumental in helping him understand how to separate a person from their political beliefs. 
“Maybe it also laid the groundwork for my adult understanding that opinions and affiliations are one thing, while character and personality are another (up to a point). My friends ragged the Giants and I ragged the Dodgers, but we understood it wasn’t serious, we never got mad at each other over it. We didn’t judge each other over it. It was argument for sport, for fun, which we knew but of course didn’t say out loud,” he writes.
He has a different take on the “myth” that Jews of his age were drawn to legendary Jewish Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax because “he proved that a Jew could be the best at something so unJewish and ‘manly’ as sports. 
“That may have been true for some older-generation American Jews, but among my friends it was not,” Derfner writes. “They loved Koufax strictly because he was a Dodger and the greatest and they didn’t give a damn about the other two Jews on the team, Larry Sherry and his brother Norm, because they were bench-warmers.”
Playing Till We Have to Go will help to recreate a lost world for many American Jews – of growing up in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood full of Holocaust survivors and chain-smoking parents from Poland. Derfner recounts lovingly oiled baseball gloves, raunchy conversations with older boys that he was too young to understand, and gangs of neighborhood kids sent outside to play in the long summer months until it was time for bed.
Playing Till We Have to Go
By Larry Derfner
Bowker
222 pages; $8.99


Tags los angeles diaspora jews diaspora books book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by