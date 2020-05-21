The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Repair the World launches new initiative for Jewish volunteers

Named Skills for Impact, the new initiative will work to connect nonprofits and volunteers over an online platform to provide the Jewish community with expert support to address urgent needs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 21, 2020 01:43
Repair the World. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Repair the World is teaming up with several Jewish organizations to launch a new initiative to mobilize Jewish community volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Named Skills for Impact, the new initiative will work to connect nonprofits and volunteers over an online platform run by Catchafire in order to provide the Jewish community with expert support to address urgent needs. In addition, the platform will also have educational resources in order to deepen volunteers’ understanding and engagement of their service through contextual education, as well as through connection to Jewish values.
Organizations involved in the partnership include Avodah, JCC Association of North America, JDC Entwine, JFNA, JPRO Network, Moishe House, OLAM, Birthright Excel and Honeymoon Israel.
“This new partnership will greatly increase capacity for our service partners, and create a central, go-to resource for Repair to drive the Jewish community to take action virtually at a time when many people have more time and a deep desire to contribute their skills and resources safely,” Repair the World president and CEO Cindy Greenberg said in a statement.
“Challenging financial situations and reduced staff capacity mean that our service partners are more reliant on volunteers than ever before. So at this moment, the Jewish community can step up boldly, safely, and in alignment with our values to support our neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During this crisis, our partners are increasingly asking for skilled support to address COVID-19 at all levels of their organizations,”  Greenberg added.
“Catchafire is the perfect partner for us as they have proven success with helping other non-profits find skilled volunteers with functions essential during this challenging time. Repair the World is mobilizing young Jews and the broader Jewish community to serve during this crisis, to help our service partners meet the growing needs in their communities impacted by the virus and the economic downturn.”


