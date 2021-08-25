Republican representative compares Nancy Pelosi to the Gestapo

Republican Representative from Texas, Randy Weber, compared Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Gestapo at a press conference he spoke at held by the House Freedom Caucus on Monday.

The Gestapo were the political police of Nazi Germany , who eliminated opposition to the Nazis and were responsible for the roundup of Jews throughout Europe in partnership with the Sicherheitsdeinst or SS.

"Pelosi has decreed–she’s like the Gestapo, I call her a “Gestapelosi,” mmk? Gestapelosi has decreed that members must wear masks or get fined. Then, staff members can be arrested and jailed. She is the Gestapelosi. It’s unbelievable that she’s doing this kinds of stuff." Weber declared during the conference.

According to ABC News , this is not the only time Weber has made a comparison of this kind.

In 2015, Weber made a tweet comparing then-President Obama to Adolf Hitler.

"Even Adolph Hitler thought it more important than Obama to get to Paris. (For all the wrong reasons.) Obama couldn't do it for right reasons," the tweet read.

The congressman misspelled Hitler's first name in the tweet, which was deleted soon after.

“I need to first apologize to all those offended by my tweet,” Weber said in a statement. “It was not my intention to trivialize the Holocaust nor to compare the President to Adolf Hitler. The mention of Hitler was meant to represent the face of evil that still exists in the world today. I now realize that the use of Hitler invokes pain and emotional trauma for those affected by the atrocities of the Holocaust and victims of antisemitism and hate."

Appearing at the press conference was Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene , who has previously made comparisons between the Holocaust and COVID-19 restrictions.

US REP. MARJORIE Taylor Greene addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in February. (credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” she wrote.