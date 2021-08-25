The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Republican representative compares Nancy Pelosi to the Gestapo

Republican Representative from Texas, Randy Weber, spoke at a press conference held by the House Freedom Caucus on Monday and compared Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Gestapo. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 25, 2021 16:51
The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Republican Representative from Texas, Randy Weber, compared Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Gestapo at a press conference he spoke at held by the House Freedom Caucus on Monday.
The Gestapo were the political police of Nazi Germany, who eliminated opposition to the Nazis and were responsible for the roundup of Jews throughout Europe in partnership with the Sicherheitsdeinst or SS. 
"Pelosi has decreed–she’s like the Gestapo, I call her a “Gestapelosi,” mmk? Gestapelosi has decreed that members must wear masks or get fined. Then, staff members can be arrested and jailed. She is the Gestapelosi. It’s unbelievable that she’s doing this kinds of stuff." Weber declared during the conference. 
According to ABC News, this is not the only time Weber has made a comparison of this kind.
In 2015, Weber made a tweet comparing then-President Obama to Adolf Hitler. 
"Even Adolph Hitler thought it more important than Obama to get to Paris. (For all the wrong reasons.) Obama couldn't do it for right reasons," the tweet read.
The congressman misspelled Hitler's first name in the tweet, which was deleted soon after. 
“I need to first apologize to all those offended by my tweet,” Weber said in a statement. “It was not my intention to trivialize the Holocaust nor to compare the President to Adolf Hitler. The mention of Hitler was meant to represent the face of evil that still exists in the world today. I now realize that the use of Hitler invokes pain and emotional trauma for those affected by the atrocities of the Holocaust and victims of antisemitism and hate."
Appearing at the press conference was Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has previously made comparisons between the Holocaust and COVID-19 restrictions. 
US REP. MARJORIE Taylor Greene addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in February. (credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)US REP. MARJORIE Taylor Greene addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in February. (credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)
“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” she wrote.


Tags republican texas Nancy Pelosi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett, Biden must work together on Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yafit Ovadia

The murder of a Denver yeshiva student could have been worse - opinion

 By YAFIT OVADIA
Gil Troy

Bennett must convince Biden: Our enemies are also yours

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

The Afghan gov't overthrown by Taliban never existed - ex-soldier

A US SOLDIER takes cover during a controlled detonation in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province in 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by