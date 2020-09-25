The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes first woman, Jew to lie in state at US Capitol

"She changed the course of American law. And even when her views did not prevail, she still fought," Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt said.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 19:48
A U.S. Capitol Police honor guard salutes as U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020 (photo credit: GREG NASH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
A U.S. Capitol Police honor guard salutes as U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lies in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, U.S., September 25, 2020
(photo credit: GREG NASH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, made history again on Friday as the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state in the US Capitol, in a ceremony featuring tears, soaring music and even push-ups.
Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the high court since 1993, died last Friday at age 87. Known simply as RBG, the first Jewish woman on the court became an icon to millions of Americans - especially young girls - after a long legal career fighting for equal rights.
"She changed the course of American law. And even when her views did not prevail, she still fought," Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt said during a ceremony attended by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, lawmakers from both parties and relatives and friends of Ginsburg.
Denyce Graves, a mezzo-soprano, sang two songs, as some lawmakers brushed away tears.
Through her 80s, Ginsburg was known for her gym workouts. Her trainer, Bryant Johnson, did three push-ups in front of her casket as he paid his respects.
Female members of Congress, Democrats as well as Republicans, gathered on the Capitol steps to honor Ginsburg after the formal memorial ceremony in National Statuary Hall, where Ginsburg's coffin lay on a catafalque first built for President Abraham Lincoln.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer stood at the entrance to the Capitol as Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin arrived.
Pelosi formally opened the ceremony at a lectern beside a large photo of Ginsburg in her judicial robes and one of her signature lace collars.
Civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks was also mourned at the Capitol in 2005, but as a private citizen she lay "in honor."
'BROKE SO MANY BARRIERS'
President Donald Trump's Republicans - who narrowly control the Senate - have pledged to confirm his as-yet-unidentified conservative nominee to replace Ginsburg within the next few weeks, angering Democrats who feel he should wait until after the November 3 presidential election.
Biden, who presided over Ginsburg's confirmation hearings as a senator in 1993, has called for Republicans to honor her last wish and not consider a nominee until after the election.
Senator Kamala Harris, Biden's vice presidential running mate, joined other lawmakers in the ceremony honoring Ginsburg, telling reporters the late justice "absolutely" cleared a path for her. "She broke so many barriers," Harris said.
The Republican leaders in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, did not attend the ceremony.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ginsburg's admirers had to pay respects outdoors at her coffin for two days of public viewing under the Supreme Court's soaring portico.
Trump, who is seeking re-election on November 3, was met with jeers of "Vote Him Out" by the crowd of mourners as he paid respects on Thursday.
The ceremony at the Capitol was limited to about 100 invited guests who wore masks and sat in chairs spaced far apart - because of concerns about the virus.


Tags funeral Ruth Bader-Ginsburg Capitol Hill Capitol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To get through lockdown, we must have solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amid national unrest, the biggest problem we have: there is no trust By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Coronavirus cabinet to meet today, as seriously ill spike
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by