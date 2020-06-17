The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

San Francisco JCC lays off 150 employees, slashes budget by more than 40%

According to a letter to the public released on Monday afternoon, since the JCC closed on March 13 just days ahead of the city’s mandatory shelter-in-place order, it has seen a 98 percent decline in

By JTA/DAN PINE  
JUNE 17, 2020 04:22
Inscriptions on the wall of the main lobby of the JCC of San Francisco. (Joyce Goldschmid) (photo credit: JTA)
Inscriptions on the wall of the main lobby of the JCC of San Francisco. (Joyce Goldschmid)
(photo credit: JTA)
In a move reflecting the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco has announced “deep and painful cuts,” slashing next year’s fiscal year budget nearly in half and eliminating 150 staff positions, representing more than one-third of its employees.
The highest-paid employees, in senior and executive positions, will take salary cuts of 6 to 40%.
CEO Marci Glazer said of the staff, who were told the news on Monday, “Nobody was surprised, but everyone was shocked.”
According to a letter to the public released on Monday afternoon, since the JCC closed on March 13 just days ahead of the city’s mandatory shelter-in-place order, it has seen a 98 percent decline in revenue. Next year’s revenue is projected to drop by 45 percent.
“We will be a $20 million organization,” Glazer said of the JCC’s budget, which was $35 million in the  past fiscal year. The personnel cuts were necessary, she said, because payroll makes up 73 percent of the JCC’s total expenses.
The hardest-hit departments are in support services, including marketing and financial services.
The JCC is moving ahead with plans to reopen its lucrative fitness center in mid-August, when gyms are allowed to open throughout the state. Summer camp, serving some 350 kids, will start July 6. Early childhood education programs, including at two satellite preschool sites, will reopen on Aug. 24. In addition, the JCC will continue its online events and classes.
Although the JCC secured a $3.6 million loan via the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program, received a $75,000 emergency grant from the San Francisco-based Jewish Community Federation in May and raised $1 million in emergency funds on its own, it was not enough to sustain the payroll and other critical expenses.
According to the letter to the public, JCC programs and activities on indefinite hiatus include in-person clubs, lunch programs, resource fairs, excursions for older adults, drop-in care for younger children, public usage of the atrium and cafe spaces, and the gym’s swimming pool. There are no lectures or talks planned, and no performances in Kanbar Hall. Afterschool at the JCCSF will not return this academic year.
The JCC has covered medical insurance costs for employees since the March 13 closure and announced that it will extend that benefit through July.
Though the layoffs will undeniably impact the JCC’s programming and operations in the short term, Glazer said of her institution, “We are far from going out of business. We’ve been on this corner since 1932. The future isn’t going to be where we last left off,” she said. “We will take the best of what we learned about interacting from a distance.
“Luckily Jewish tradition has much to teach us about how to be an agile and scrappy community. We are hardwired to be connected to people.”


Tags American Jewish Committee JCC Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Tension is growing ahead of annexation, but what will it mean? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by