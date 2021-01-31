The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Scholars claim California ethnic studies program unfounded, lacks evidence

The educational plan had been described as hostile towards Jewish-Americans and regards BDS as a US domestic movement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 31, 2021 22:29
An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS (photo credit: REUTERS)
An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The professed reasons for the State of California to introduce ethnic studies to its high schools were slammed by 35 scholars who claim social science was misrepresented to push forward the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum (ESMC), a press release on behalf of AMCHA – the largest provider of mental health and social support services for Holocaust survivors in Israel – reported on Wednesday.
In a public letter, they argued that the reasons to teach ESMC, mainly to improve grades and class attendance among students, aren’t supported by the very studies being presented to back it up. 
Those who didn't take the course improved their scores as much as those who did take it, those who took it without being advised to do so did not gain academically, they claimed.
This begs the question of how introducing ESMC to the majority of students improves their grades. Furthermore, half the claims meant to back up the argument ESMC will help students in their studies were not backed up by any research and several claims were misattributed, the scholars pointed out. 
Out of the four academic articles meant to support ESMC, none "provides sufficient evidence" that it would accomplish its goals, said AMCHA's co-founder Leile Beckwith, a retired University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) professor.
Originally introduced by then Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016, the ESMC was meant to engage the diverse student body within the state.
However, the final texts produced by the ESMC did not include Jews as a minority at all. In fact, Jewish-Americans were described as "white" and "privileged."
The program speaks about #MeToo, but also about the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS). This, despite the fact that BDS is not an American movement and is focused on Israel, not the US. 
While Martin Luther King Jr. is not mentioned, Pol Pot – the controversial former Cambodian prime minister – is described in flattering terms. It also speaks in glowing terms about radical black activists such as George Murray, a Black Panther Party activist who claimed the US Constitution is a "lie" and the American flag is "toilet paper."
“It is unconscionable that with so much at stake, the State Board of Education would mislead California citizens into believing that bold claims about the benefits of ethnic studies courses for K-12 students are supported by considerable and robust empirical evidence,” the scholars argue, “when this is simply untrue.”
Seattle is also working on a program to introduce ethnic studies to its K-12 curriculum. If accepted, math teachers would ask students to show “how ancient mathematical knowledge has been appropriated by western culture," Tablet reported.


Tags education jewish California
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel and the US must team up to tackle Iran safety issues - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Beshalach - What do you carry?

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Understanding haredi defiance to COVID-19 regulations - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

Government shuts down incoming and outgoing flights until end of month

Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by