The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Senior religious-Zionist leader Rabbi Nachum Rabinowitz dies, aged 92

Rabinowitz was the dean of the Birkat Moshe hesder Yeshiva in Maale Adumim and a highly respected authority on Jewish law.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 6, 2020 12:05
Rabbi Nachum Rabinovitch (sitting, center left) at a rabbinical conference of the Giyur Ka’halacha independent Orthodox network of conversion courts for which he served as president (photo credit: EZRA LANDAU)
Rabbi Nachum Rabinovitch (sitting, center left) at a rabbinical conference of the Giyur Ka’halacha independent Orthodox network of conversion courts for which he served as president
(photo credit: EZRA LANDAU)
Rabbi Nachum Rabinovitch, one of the most senior arbiters of Jewish law in the religious-Zionist community, passed away on Tuesday night aged 92.
Rabinovitch was the dean of the Birkat Moshe hesder Yeshiva in Maale Adumim and a highly respected authority on Jewish law.
Born in Montreal, Canada in 1929, Rabinovitch was ordained by dean of the Ner Yisroel Yeshiva in Baltimore Rabbi Yaakov Yitzchok Ruderman, but also obtained a master's degree in mathematics from Johns Hopkins University and a  PhD in Philosophy of Science from the University of Toronto.
Rabinovitch spent much of his life serving as a communal rabbi and teaching in the US and UK, and made aliyah to Israel in 1983.
Rabinovitch was on the radical right of the Israel-Palestinian conflict, and was fiercely against the Oslo Accords, reportedly advocated for settlements to take measures to prevent their evacuation by the IDF.
Rabinovitch also denounced then Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin as a “moser,” someone who hands over Jews or Jewish property to non-Jewish authorities and he was investigated for incitement to murder after Rabin’s assassination, although was never indicted.
In 2015, Rabinovitch endorsed the Giyur Ka’halacha network of independent courts for Jewish conversion and served as its senior rabbinical judge.
The network was set up to increase conversion amongs the community of Israeli citizens from the former Soviet Union who are the descendants of Jews but not Jewish according to Jewish law, especially minors in the community.
His decision was opposed by several other senior rabbinical figures in the religious-Zionist community for undermining the status of the Chief Rabbinate, but he nevertheless continued to support the new conversion courts.
Education Minister and Bayit Yehudi Chairman MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz lamented Rabinovitch’s passing, describing him as an “unparalleled Torah scholar, a man of the Land of Israel in all of his limbs who established generations of Torah scholars.”
The Tzohar association of religious-Zionist rabbis described Rabinovitch as a “halachic genius” and a great arbiter of Jewish law who combined innovativeness without fear alongside great responsibility,” adding that “his works will influence the Torah world for many years.
The Association of Hesder Yeshivas of which Rabinovitch’s Birkat Moshe yeshiva was part described the rabbi as “one of the most important arbiters and disseminators of Torah in our generation, who established generations of students who sanctify the name of Heaven in everything they, and in whose footsteps they go.”


Tags rabbi diaspora obituary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by