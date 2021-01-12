The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sheldon Adelson, Jewish self-made tycoon, passes away at 87

Sheldon Adelson was owner of Israel Hayom newspaper, CEO of Las Vegas Sands, and a former close friend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 12, 2021 15:12
Sheldon Adelson, a casino magnate and major backer of pro-Israel causes. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sheldon Adelson, CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands, the largest casino company in the United States, passed away Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas. He was 87.
His death was confirmed in statement by his wife, Miriam Adelson, published on prnewswire.
"It is with unbearable pain that I announce the death of my husband, Sheldon G. Adelson, of complications from a long illness," she said.
"Sheldon was the love of my life. He was my partner in romance, philanthropy, political activism and enterprise. He was my soulmate."
She described him as "the proudest of Jews" who made many important and historic contributions to the US and Israel, some of which are publically known and some of which are not.
Adelson was the owner of the Israel Hayom newspaper in Israel and was a former close friend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but the two were said to have fallen out due to the investigations against the prime minister.
Adelson was also a substantial contributor to the coffers of the Republican Party and one of the most generous of donors to Israel and to Jewish causes in general. Through the Adelson Family Foundation, he has donated tens of millions of dollars to Yad Vashem, Birthright, IDC Herzliya, and numerous other causes in Israel, the United States, Singapore and Macao.
His wealth was estimated at more than $30 billion. In 2017, Adelson gave $5 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, which was reportedly the largest donation in US history.
A self-made tycoon who delivered newspapers as a boy in Boston and at age 12 established his first business selling toiletries, Adelson, while serving in the US Army, was a court stenographer. He was a drop-out from New York City College, but his philanthropy has earned him honorary degrees and other awards from the University of New Haven, Harvard Business School, Columbia Business School, Tel Aviv University and Babson College. Early in his career, he worked on Wall Street as a mortgage broker and investment advisor.
Together with his Israeli wife Miriam, who specializes in treating drug abuse, Adelson in 2007 established the Adelson Family Foundation, which is a branch of the Adelson Foundation – the other being the Adelson Medical Research Foundation. The AFF works to strengthen Israel and the Jewish people, while the AMRF is dedicated to healthcare.
The Adelson Foundation gives $200 million per year to Israel and Jewish causes, including to education programs for children with special needs and to the Maccabee Task Force which combats antisemitism on university and college campuses across the United States.
Throughout his business career, Adelson created, bought and developed more than 50 different companies, including in the fields of travel and tourism, publishing, real estate brokerage, condominium conversions and more, but is best known for the COMDEX Trade Show for the computer industry; and for the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, which is a leading global developer of integrated resorts that include high-class accommodation, premium gambling facilities, world-class convention, exhibition and entertainment options, diverse gourmet restaurants, huge shopping centers and many other amenities.


Tags sheldon adelson sheldon adelson israel obituary
