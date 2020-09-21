The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Shofarpalooza: Drive-in Rosh Hashanah service makes a sight to see

The service included a festive sundown celebration stacked with live shofar-blowing, among other activities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 12:06
Rocky Kel Lev, a 7-month old havanese dog, is seen in a vehicle during a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Rocky Kel Lev, a 7-month old havanese dog, is seen in a vehicle during a drive-in service dubbed the "Shofarpalooza" marking Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 20, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Shofarpalooza, the drive-in Rosh Hashanah service in Ontario, Canada, went off without a hitch Sunday night.
The service included a festive sundown celebration stacked with live shofar-blowing, among other activities.
(Reuters)(Reuters)
Accounting for COVID-19 restrictions, measures and instructions, the feature Rosh Hashanah celebration would be enjoyed by families from the comfort of their vehicles and strict guidelines were given for attendance.
The families one-by-one pulled into the parking lot set up to resemble a drive-in movie theater to take part in a large service amid the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the attendees, Rocky Kel Lev, a 7-month old havanese dog, came dressed with his kippa and talit ready to bring in the sweet New Year.
(Reuters)(Reuters)
Sol Lev, Rocky's human, was also pleased to attend the service along with his family.
(Reuters)(Reuters)
Rabbi Elyse Goldstein spoke at the service and led part of the ceremony, arriving to the event hanging out of the sunroof of a jeep.
(Reuters)(Reuters)
And before a pandemic, have you ever heard of a Torah being delivered to the bimah by motorcycle? Well, you have now.
(Reuters)(Reuters)
Interesting times we are living in.



Tags rosh hashanah canada high holidays
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The decision to halt protests during lockdown shows national solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by