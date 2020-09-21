Shofarpalooza: Drive-in Rosh Hashanah service makes a sight to see

(Reuters)

Shofarpalooza, the drive-in Rosh Hashanah service in Ontario, Canada, went off without a hitch Sunday night.The service included a festive sundown celebration stacked with live shofar-blowing, among other activities.Accounting for COVID-19 restrictions, measures and instructions, the feature Rosh Hashanah celebration would be enjoyed by families from the comfort of their vehicles and strict guidelines were given for attendance.The families one-by-one pulled into the parking lot set up to resemble a drive-in movie theater to take part in a large service amid the coronavirus pandemic.One of the attendees, Rocky Kel Lev, a 7-month old havanese dog, came dressed with his kippa and talit ready to bring in the sweet New Year.Sol Lev, Rocky's human, was also pleased to attend the service along with his family.Rabbi Elyse Goldstein spoke at the service and led part of the ceremony, arriving to the event hanging out of the sunroof of a jeep.And before a pandemic, have you ever heard of a Torah being delivered to the bimah by motorcycle? Well, you have now.Interesting times we are living in.