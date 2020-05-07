Shomrim deliver thousands of coronavirus safety kits in Boro Park

The kits, which also included games for children, were delivered to thousands of community members who sent in requests to Shomrim.

"Every request was fulfilled in a timely manner," according to a member of Shomrim.

On Wednesday night, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reported that, despite harsh lockdown measures, 600 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday.

"Where are those new cases still coming from, because we’ve done everything we have to close down? How are you still generating 600 new cases every day?" asked Cuomo, according to CBS New York.

Some 66% of the patients were said to have been social distancing at home, according to a three day survey conducted at 113 hospitals that received over 1,200 responses. The survey suggested that the patients had not left their houses at all. Only 3% of the patients in New York City had used public transport, according to The New York Times. Ninety-six percent had underlying health conditions.

"Eighty-four percent were at home, literally. Were they working? No. They were retired or they were unemployed," said Cuomo, adding that they had originally expected to find a higher percentage of essential employees who had been infected because they were still working. "That’s not the case, and they were predominantly at home."

"It reinforces what we’ve been saying, which is much of this comes down to what you do to protect yourself. Everything is closed down, government has done everything it could, society has done everything it could, now it’s up to you,” explained Cuomo, according to CBS New York. “Are you doing the mask? Are you using the hand sanitizer? If you have younger people who are visiting you and may be out there and may be less diligent with the social distancing, are you staying away from older people?”