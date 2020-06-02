The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Shuly Rubin Schwartz tapped as first woman chancellor at JTS

Schwartz, who served as provost — also the first woman in that position — will be eighth chancellor in the Jewish Theological Seminary’s history.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JUNE 2, 2020 05:10
Jewish Theological Seminary of America in New York (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Jewish Theological Seminary of America in New York
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Shuly Rubin Schwartz, an expert on Jewish American history and longtime professor, will be the first woman chancellor in the 134-year history of the Jewish Theological Seminary.
Schwartz, who served as provost — also the first woman in that position — will be eighth chancellor in the seminary’s history when she assumes the post on July 1. She succeeds Arnold Eisen, who served for 12 years and will remain on the faculty of the Conservative movement institution.
Schwartz has played an “instrumental role” in transitioning the school to virtual learning in response to the coronavirus crisis, the seminary said in a statement.
“For over a century, JTS has played an essential role in fueling the intellectual, religious, and communal vitality of Jewish life — through the leaders it graduates and the ideas, resources, and values it disseminates,” Schwartz said in the statement. “My priority will be executing our academic vision in a post-Covid-19 world, and I look forward to leading JTS as it continues to evolve in meeting the needs of the next generation of Jewish scholars and leaders.”
Schwartz was dean of List College, the seminary’s undergraduate dual-degree program with Barnard and Columbia, for 25 years. For the past 10 years, she also was dean of the Gershon Kekst Graduate School, where she pioneered the creation of a master’s program in Jewish ethics, a joint Jewish ethics master’s/master’s of public health with Columbia, and a new certificate program in ethics and social justice. She has been teaching American Jewish history throughout her tenure of more than three decades at the seminary.
A longtime scholar and writer, Schwartz’s research, writing and teaching focuses on modern Jewish life, Jewish American history, Jewish representation in American population culture and Jewish gender studies. Her book, “The Rabbi’s Wife,” which examines the role of rabbis’ wives in the development of American Jewry, won the National Jewish Book Award.


Tags United States conservative judaism JTS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The gov't can fight coronavirus without violating rights of citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Amotz Asa-El Conversion: The Next Phase By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
3 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
4 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by