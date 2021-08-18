The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Stanley Aronowitz, longtime labor and civil rights activist, dies at 88

Stanley Aronowitz, a longtime activist and theorist who was hugely influential in the labor and civil rights movements, has died at 88.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
AUGUST 18, 2021 02:19
Stanley Aronowitz (photo credit: DAVID SHANKBONE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Stanley Aronowitz
(photo credit: DAVID SHANKBONE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Stanley Aronowitz, a longtime activist and theorist who was hugely influential in the labor and civil rights movements, has died at 88.
His daughter, Kim O’Connell, posted on Facebook after midnight Tuesday about her father’s passing.
“He was the funniest person I’ve ever met,” O’Connell wrote. “He ran full speed down the street with me on his shoulders and played rock and roll on the gas pedal while driving through the streets of New York, running every red light. For whatever he may have lacked at times as a parent, he was a true champion of the people. He inspired so many for so long and lived his life every second for his convictions.”
Aronowitz, a sociology professor at the City University of New York, wrote and co-wrote dozens of books on the labor movement, class and social movements, among other topics.
The New York native, raised in the Bronx, was a labor organizer in the late 1950s and ’60s and was active in the civil rights movement. He organized union members to attend the March on Washington in 1963.
Moving into academe, he mentored hundreds of young left-wing thinkers and activists.
Aronowitz wrote occasionally about Jewish history, and in a 2004 book review for Logos Journal, he appeared to identify most closely with non-Zionists who favored a binational state.
He described his own youthful flirtation with Zionism, when he was an outspoken student at New York’s Music and Arts High School in the late 1940s.
“Among our classmates was a small group of Hashomer members,” he said, referring to the socialist Zionist movement. “As I became more vocal in school affairs, they made fairly vigorous efforts to recruit me. I met with their New York leader, attended their camp in New Jersey over several weekends and read some of their literature, including The National Question by [Ber] Borochov. After these experiences I knew in my bones that I was not a Zionist. For even as I resonated with some of Borochov’s arguments which were conveyed to me verbally as well as in text and agreed that European Jews needed a homeland and viewed the founding of Israel with pride — largely due to the importance of the two labor parties that were central to the military victory — my perspectives, as unformed as they were, were directed to the American situation.”
In 2007, after he was listed on an anonymously run right-wing website as a self-hating Jew, Aronowitz told Jewish Currents that he was proud to accept the appellation.
“A self-hating Jew, at this time, is defined as a Jew who does not unreservedly follow the dictates of Israeli foreign policy, especially on the Palestinian question, and will criticize the Israeli and American governments’ policies,” he said at the time.
According to Wikipedia, Aronowitz is survived by five children. His wife, Ellen Willis, a noted Jewish feminist and political theorist, died in 2006.
According to the Facebook memorials, Aronowitz had multiple romantic partners throughout the years, many of them Jewish socialists like himself. Depending on who was doing the remembering, he mentored the women or exploited them.
“Stan the Man died? He had a knack for finding talented women who could burnish his career,” Susan Brownmiller, the seminal Jewish feminist theorist said in a comment. “(No, I never was a Stanley enabler but he sure had hundreds.)”
Another feminist writer, Frances Madeson, rejoined, “He also aided a good number of women to advance academically and maintained those mentorships and friendships over decades.”


Tags jewish obituary activism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must get better at fighting fires - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by