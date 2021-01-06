The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Staten Island: Antisemitic flyers warning of Jewish ‘war’ on white people

A white supremacist group from New Jersey posted more than a dozen anti-Semitic flyers on Staten Island.

By BEN SALES/JTA  
JANUARY 6, 2021 03:58
Attendees of the "No Hate No Fear" rally against antisemitism, Jerusalem, January 5, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Attendees of the "No Hate No Fear" rally against antisemitism, Jerusalem, January 5, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The flyers, found over the weekend in the New York City borough, are emblazoned with a Jewish star and falsely claim that Antifa, the loose anti-fascist network, is a Jewish organization that is anti-white.
“The original Antifa was a Jewish anti-Nazi militia,” the flyers said, according to the New York Post. “There is a war against all non-Jewish European-American nationalists.”
The flyers also claim that “600 + Jewish Orgs Support BLM Communist Terrorists,” likely a reference to a statement in support of Black Lives Matter signed last year by hundreds of Jewish organizations.
They were posted by the New Jersey European Heritage Association, which the Anti-Defamation League describes as a white supremacist group that “espouses racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance.” The group has previously posted flyers around New Jersey, including in areas with large Jewish populations.
Kevin Mahoney, a Staten Island resident, told the Post that he spotted and took down at least 10 flyers.
“I have beef with Nazis,” he said.


