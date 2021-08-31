Students to engage in civil service based on Jewish values - Hillel

Hillel International and an organization called Repair the World announced on Monday that they will be launching an initiative whereby 150 Jewish college students around the world will be chosen to engage in civic service, Jewish learning, and social justice work during the 2021-2022 school year.

The program - dubbed the "Repair Campus Corps Program" - will run from September 2021 to May 2022. Local Hillels applied in August 2021 to participate in the program and were allowed to request up to four student interns per campus.

"Repair the World" is an organization that mobilizes Jews and their communities to take action to pursue a just world. The organization's belief is that service in support of social change is vital to a flourishing Jewish community and an inspired Jewish life.

The student "Corps Members" will participate in a full-year cohort experience run by Hillel International, with support from Repair the World. The students will choose one out of six issues to focus on - Environmental Justice, Disability Inclusion/Justice, Racial Justice, Food, Housing, and Education - and will begin by participating in a four-part virtual educational series related to that issue.

The series' goals are to introduce the topic and its connection to Jewish values - and then help the students come up with a plan of action for them to carry out.

“We continue to be motivated and inspired by the overwhelming response to our service corps programs. Hillel students are truly making a difference throughout the world with their dedication to service and commitment to social change,” said Hillel President and CEO Adam Lehman.

“We are excited for this new year that brings about important opportunities to continue combatting the injustices and disparities prevalent in our country and beyond,” he said.

“We look forward to seeing the meaningful change resulting from our student corps members as the success and overwhelming response to this program is proof positive that Jewish college students are eager to create change by living out their Jewish values,” concluded Cindy Greenberg, President and CEO of Repair the World.

“The last 18 months have presented all of us with countless unanticipated challenges that were met by young people with hope, perseverance, and dedication. As we continue to navigate this new school and programmatic year, we are filled with hope and are excited to engage even more students to serve their communities and address urgent local needs and inequity.”