The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Students to engage in civil service based on Jewish values - Hillel

A new initiative called the "Repair Campus Corps Program" will bring Jewish students to learn and then engage in civil service based on Jewish values during the '21-'22 college year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2021 05:26
Hillel House at University of Massachusetts, Amherst (photo credit: KEVIN RUTHERFORD/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Hillel House at University of Massachusetts, Amherst
(photo credit: KEVIN RUTHERFORD/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Hillel International and an organization called Repair the World announced on Monday that they will be launching an initiative whereby 150 Jewish college students around the world will be chosen to engage in civic service, Jewish learning, and social justice work during the 2021-2022 school year.
The program - dubbed the "Repair Campus Corps Program" - will run from September 2021 to May 2022. Local Hillels applied in August 2021 to participate in the program and were allowed to request up to four student interns per campus. 
"Repair the World" is an organization that mobilizes Jews and their communities to take action to pursue a just world. The organization's belief is that service in support of social change is vital to a flourishing Jewish community and an inspired Jewish life. 
The student "Corps Members" will participate in a full-year cohort experience run by Hillel International, with support from Repair the World. The students will choose one out of six issues to focus on - Environmental Justice, Disability Inclusion/Justice, Racial Justice, Food, Housing, and Education - and will begin by participating in a four-part virtual educational series related to that issue. 
The series' goals are to introduce the topic and its connection to Jewish values - and then help the students come up with a plan of action for them to carry out.
What’s really happening on American college campuses today (credit: HILLEL)What’s really happening on American college campuses today (credit: HILLEL)
“We continue to be motivated and inspired by the overwhelming response to our service corps programs. Hillel students are truly making a difference throughout the world with their dedication to service and commitment to social change,” said Hillel President and CEO Adam Lehman. 
“We are excited for this new year that brings about important opportunities to continue combatting the injustices and disparities prevalent in our country and beyond,” he said. 
“We look forward to seeing the meaningful change resulting from our student corps members as the success and overwhelming response to this program is proof positive that Jewish college students are eager to create change by living out their Jewish values,” concluded Cindy Greenberg, President and CEO of Repair the World. 
“The last 18 months have presented all of us with countless unanticipated challenges that were met by young people with hope, perseverance, and dedication. As we continue to navigate this new school and programmatic year, we are filled with hope and are excited to engage even more students to serve their communities and address urgent local needs and inequity.”


Tags jewish civil rights usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz and Abbas: Key to stability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by