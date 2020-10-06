The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Sue Bird keeps breaking records in her 17th WNBA season

It’s Bird’s 17th season in the WNBA, and she has her eyes on a fourth WNBA title.

By EMILY BURACK/ JTA  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 04:53
Sep 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) dribbles the ball against the Washington Mystics during the second quarter in game three of the WNBA Finals at Eagle Bank Arena. (photo credit: BRAD MILLS-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Sep 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) dribbles the ball against the Washington Mystics during the second quarter in game three of the WNBA Finals at Eagle Bank Arena.
(photo credit: BRAD MILLS-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Sue Bird turns 40 in two weeks, but the Jewish basketball star is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Currently playing in the WNBA finals with the Seattle Storm, Bird set a record for most assists in a single playoff game on Friday night: 16. That beats the previous record of 11 — which was also set by Bird (tied with seven other players).
It’s Bird’s 17th season in the WNBA, and she has her eyes on a fourth WNBA title. The last three came in 2004, 2010, and 2018. The Storm are beating the Las Vegas Aces two games to zero in the best-of-five finals.
“I’m 39 years old, I’m not what I was physically when I was 21,” Bird told the Athletic. “I feel like younger players now when they play against me, they probably think this is always how I’ve been, but there was a faster version. A faster, quicker version did exist. But she wasn’t as smart.”
The 16 assists were also Bird’s career high in a single game, and Bird remains at the top of the WNBA career assists list.
Bird, whose father Herschel is Jewish, became an Israeli citizen in 2006 while playing for a team in Russia (European teams only can have two Americans on their roster at a time, so Bird played using her Israeli passport to help the team acquire more American players). But her new citizenship also became a way for her to connect to her Jewish identity.
“I was able to learn a lot about a culture that I probably wouldn’t have tapped into otherwise,” she told the Washington Jewish Museum about a short stint living in Israel.


Tags basketball jewish diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A police chief maybe able to curb brutality By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman ‘Herzl’s vision of the Jewish state was for all Jews’ By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by