Swastikas drawn on street in front of New Orleans Jewish cemetery

(JTA) — Swastikas and a crossed-out Star of David were painted on the street in front of a New Orleans Jewish cemetery.

There was no damage inside the Gates of Prayer Cemetery on Joseph Street. Holocaust survivors and World War II veterans are buried there, according to the report.



#Antisemitism #neveragain pic.twitter.com/Jk72u3Kahe During a time when we reflect on racism in America, anti-Semitic graffiti is spray painted on the street in front of a New Orleans cemetery: https://t.co/ackL5MMeL9 June 8, 2020

The New Orleans Police Department is increasing patrols around synagogues and Jewish institutions, according to the local CBS affiliate WWL-TV.

City workers on Monday afternoon worked to clean the symbols from the street.

Residents living near the cemetery first discovered the images on Friday.