Synagogues in NY, Bahrain to commemorate Kristallnacht together

The Hampton Syngagogue in New York, and the synagogue in Bahrain will participate in the March of the Living's "Let There Be Light" campaign.The annual program commemorates Kristallnacht, or the night of broken glass, where synagogues illuminate their building throughout the night in remembrance of the unforgettable night.The two synagogues will each, together across the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, light up their buildings in commemoration."As the only indigenous Jewish community in the Gulf, it’s incredibly meaningful and impactful to have the synagogue in Manama partner with us," said Hampton Synagogue Founding Senior Rabbi Marc Schneier. "This is far more than symbolic, this is truly an opportunity for the Jews of Bahrain to join with their brethren around the world in this commemoration. Kristallnacht is a commemoration of the destruction of Jewish communities and today, the Jewish community of Bahrain represents just the opposite – a community which is in the process of enhancing its synagogue and growing its Jewish community."“We are humbled to participate in this global commemoration,” said the head of Bahrain’s Jewish community Ebrahim Nonoo. “We thank the March of the Living and Rabbi Schneier for their invitation and support to join this event that is so important to Jews all over the world."