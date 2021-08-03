Team USA fencers don pink masks for teammate accused of sexual misconduct

After a Team USA fencer was accused of sexual misconduct, the team wore pink facemasks as a statement of solidarity, NBC New York reported. In photos from Friday's Olympic Games, Alen Hadzic of New Jersey, can be seen in a black mask; all of his teammates are wearing pink ones. Hadzic, 29, has reportedly been accused of sexual harassment by at least three women.Initially, he was suspended by the US Center for SafeSport in June, which opened in March 2017 to investigate sexual abuse in Olympic sports, but an arbitrator reversed the suspension, allowing him to compete in Tokyo.Hadzic, an alternate in the epee fencing team, denied the allegations of sexual wrongdoings during a phone interview with USA TODAY Sports.
