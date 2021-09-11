The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

The Almas award's top Jewish pop culture contributors

Alma released its annual awards on Thursday. The winners comprise a comprehensive survey of the Jews who made a mark on TV, music, movies, books, sports and more in 5781.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 06:27
Hannah Einbinder (photo credit: COURTESY VIA JTA)
Hannah Einbinder
(photo credit: COURTESY VIA JTA)
It’s not just the High Holidays, the time of year when Jews reflect on their past year and atone for their sins. For the third time now, it’s also time to appreciate the Jewish moments that helped define the year in pop culture — in the form of The Almas.
Alma, which like the Jewish Telegraphic Agency is part of 70 Faces Media, released its annual awards on Thursday. The winners comprise a comprehensive survey of the Jews who made a mark on TV, music, movies, books, sports and more in 5781.
This year, multiple winners filmed short acceptance speeches — most in humorous fashion.
Hannah Einbinder, whom Alma named Breakout TV Actress for her star turn in HBO’s comedy “Hacks” (and also happens to be a big Alma fan), posted hers after a falafel run.
View this post on Instagram

Musician Sasha Spielberg, Alma’s Breakout Jewish Artist (and daughter of Steven), was taken by surprise by the honor.
Buzzy Lee (Sasha Spielberg) performing live at Zebulon Cafe in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, April 9, 2018. (credit: JUSTIN HIGUCHI FROM LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Buzzy Lee (Sasha Spielberg) performing live at Zebulon Cafe in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, April 9, 2018. (credit: JUSTIN HIGUCHI FROM LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
View this post on Instagram

And English heartthrob Ben Barnes, a star of the Netflix fantasy series “Shadow and Bone” and winner of Alma’s Breakout TV Actor award, shared a message from Toronto, where he’s filming a new project.
View this post on Instagram

Check out the rest of the awards on Alma.


Tags jewish celebrity award
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Hebrew new year resolution: Clear COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Gilboa Prison break is the fault of Israel's broken justice system - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Remembering and learning from 9/11

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Welcome to World War III: The legacy of 9/11 20 years later

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by