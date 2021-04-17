The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'The confidence to share Israel’s incredible story'

Fuel For Truth encourages dialogue, teaches young professionals how to have productive conversations About Israel

By JD KREBS  
APRIL 17, 2021 15:41
Fuel For Truth educates participants on how to have productive conversations about Israel
When Chicago native Lauren Wald signed up for Fuel For Truth’s Boot Camp, a revolutionary Israel education program, she knew nothing about Zionist history. “I signed up to educate myself,” she said.
After a few classes, she got a completely different perspective. “I’m so glad I signed up, because Fuel For Truth gave me a deeper understanding of Israel’s history and the confidence to share Israel’s incredible story,” she said.
Supported by Jewish National Fund-USA’s Boruchin Center, Fuel For Truth’s Boot Camp program is an intensive, multi-session class that equips young professionals with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to have civil and productive conversations about Israel in the real world.
The Boot Camp explores modern Israeli history, dives into the major issues surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and offers best practices for facilitating positive discussions about said topics. 
The program also includes guest speakers who share their expertise in politics, activism, diplomacy, communication, media, and education.
For Jordan Freedman of Los Angeles, the Boot Camp was also a great way to bridge the political divides between people whose only commonality is their love for Israel.
“The Fuel For Truth JNFuture community is made up of people from all across the political spectrum who love Israel and want to dive deeper into our collective Jewish identity and our homeland,” she said. “These programs give a safe place for honest dialogue and learning from a lens you can't find anywhere else.”
Miami native Emmanuelle Subar viewed the course as a valuable lesson in how to communicate with others.
“Courses and books are dedicated to communication skills,” she said. “Meanwhile, Fuel For Truth incorporated the critical takeaways into an engaging bitesize Boot Camp, empowering us to effectively communicate – whether at work, in everyday conversation, and especially about Israel.”
Fuel For Truth recognized that there is a serious communal need to update the way we think about Israel and engage with others about the subject.
Boot Camp fills that need by directly addressing the difficult topics that too many entities attempt to avoid and inspires participants to see themselves as characters in Israel’s story.
Boston native Ben Slutzky understands how sensitive the issue is and how crucial it is for our engagement with others to reflect that sensitivity while still recognizing the facts about Israel.
It’s more important than ever to have meaningful, productive conversations about Israel and the conflict,” he says. “So many people want to — but the histories and situations surrounding the issues are filled with nuance, and it can feel challenging to have enough information to see the forest from the trees.”
He credits his Boot Camp experience for strengthening his ability to navigate these difficult conversations.
“Fuel For Truth uniquely offers a strong foundation in the issues at hand, without trying to avoid uncomfortable topics or cater toward a particular vantage point or ideology,” he says.
Fuel For Truth’s Boot Camp is offered three times per year — during fall, winter, and spring. Spring 2021 Boot Camp features seven sessions, running Tuesday evenings, 7:30 - 9:30 PM ET, May 4 to June 22. Visit https://www.fuelfortruth.org/bootcamp/ to learn more about the program and register.
This article was written in cooperation with JNF-USA.


