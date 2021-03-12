These were Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s favorite opera arias

So to honor the Jewish justice on what would have been her 88th birthday, the National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia is holding an event featuring performances of some of Ginsburg’s favorite arias.

The event — which will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday and is co-presented by the Opera Philadelphia company and UCLA’s new Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience — will also have commentary by opera industry guests and an interview with Ginsburg’s two children, Jane and Jim (the latter founded Cedille Records, a classical music label).

In advance of the show, titled “For the Love of Opera,” the museum released the seven-song program.

“‘For the Love of Opera’ will also highlight operas that deal with legal issues, justice and equality — such as Puccini’s ‘Gianni Schicchi’ and Menotti’s ‘The Consul’ — and those with strong, independent female characters like Despina in Mozart’s ‘Cosî Fan Tutte,'” according to a news release.

Here’s the program (there’s one Broadway musical song, too):

“Una furtiva lagrima” from “L’elisir d’amore” by Gaetano Donizetti

“O mio babbino caro” from “Gianni Schicchi” by Giacomo Puccini

“Hai già vinta la causa” from “Le nozze di Figaro” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

“In uomini, in soldati” from “Così fan tutte” by Mozart

“Pst, pst, Nannetta….” from “Falstaff” by Giuseppe Verdi

“To this we’ve come” from “The Consul” by Gian Carlo Menotti

“Make Them Hear You” from “Ragtime” by Stephen Flaherty

