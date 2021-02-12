The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

This Montana rabbi cites Jewish law in the state legislature

Stafman, a Democrat, leaned into his rabbinic identity as he campaigned to represent one of the most liberal districts in Montana.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 05:44
Rabbi Ed Stafman poses with his family in an undated campaign photo in Bozeman, Mont., in 2020. (Ed Stafman campaign) (photo credit: ED STAFMAN CAMPAIGN)
Rabbi Ed Stafman poses with his family in an undated campaign photo in Bozeman, Mont., in 2020. (Ed Stafman campaign)
(photo credit: ED STAFMAN CAMPAIGN)
When Ed Stafman was designing the signs he hoped his supporters would plant on their lawns, he debated between two: “Elect Rabbi Ed” or “Elect Ed Stafman.”
He settled on the version with his last name. After all, he said, “Everyone knows me as Rabbi Ed.”
Until the election in November, “everyone” meant the people in and around Bozeman, Montana, the thriving college town where Stafman led Congregation Beth Shalom for a decade and remains active in interfaith and social justice initiatives.
But starting last month, “everyone” has grown to include his new colleagues in the Montana State Legislature. Just weeks after being sworn into office Stafman — one of only a handful of American rabbis ever to reach statewide elected office — has already cited Jewish law during legislative sessions and made a splash by wearing his colorful kippah on the statehouse floor.
The new job is a third act for Stafman, 67, who was an attorney on civil rights and death penalty cases in Tallahassee, Florida, for 25 years before being ordained as a rabbi by Aleph, the Jewish Renewal Movement, and moving to Bozeman in 2008 with his wife and two children. 
“I might have been just as happy working at the local food bank or for other nonprofits doing the work of the community,” he told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “But I thought I could put both my lawyer skills and my rabbinic school skills together to make a more positive impact by serving in the Legislature.”
Stafman, a Democrat, leaned into his rabbinic identity as he campaigned to represent one of the most liberal districts in Montana, a state of about 1 million that reliably votes for Republican presidential candidates. (About 1,500 of those residents are Jewish, according to a 2019 population estimate.)
A slideshow on his campaign page is typical Montana politics — Stafman hiking with his dog, Stafman mountain biking, Stafman posing with Democratic luminaries such as U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. But interspersed among these, there’s Stafman at his pulpit and working with a rabbinical mission to refugees at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Stafman is involved with T’ruah, a rabbinic human rights group.
“Representative Stafman’s career has been guided by a belief in justice and compassion,” Rabbi Jill Jacobs, Truah’s executive director, said in a statement released when he began his term. “He will bring a moral voice to the Montana Legislature.”
Stafman began projecting his voice almost immediately after being sworn in, and he found himself citing Jewish law almost as soon as he was called on to speak. His first floor speech last month addressed a bill that would effectively ban abortions after 20 weeks of gestation. That, he said, impinged on Jewish religious beliefs.
“Many of you promised limited government — ‘freedom, liberty, individual choice,’ you proclaim,” he said on the floor. “But this bill would interfere with the sacred freedom of all Montana women and families to make health care and religious choices together with their doctor, their clergy, their conscience and their god.”
Stafman told JTA that his objection to the bill, which passed in the Republican-led House, related specifically to Jewish religious teachings regarding a fetus doomed to die once born. He noted that he had counseled women contemplating abortion.
“The Jewish view is to weigh the interests of the mother’s life against the potential life, and so to cut [the right to an abortion] off at 20 weeks is to say that you’ve got to have this baby, even though you will go through the pain of childbirth and watch your baby die. Even though we know that’s the outcome,” he said.
Stafman added there is a difference of rabbinical opinion regarding whether the trauma of giving birth to a doomed child justified aborting the fetus — but the religious navigation of that dilemma is the point.
“Different rabbis may have different opinions,” he said, “but whatever it is, we should be able to live according to our Jewish values.”
Stafman pointed out in his speech to the lawmakers that Montana has a version of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which protects employees who decline to provide services that contradict their beliefs.
“It currently protects people who oppose abortion rights,” he said, referring to medical staff who under the law may decline to assist in an abortion, “but doesn’t grant the same religious freedom to people who support them.”
The freshman legislator also referred to Jewish values during a committee hearing on a bill that would ban male-born transgender children from competing on girls’ sports teams. He led with faith and segued into facts and figures.
“Judaism recognizes the dignity of human life, of every individual — every individual is made in God’s image,” Stafman said, describing how he launched his argument. “But also the fact that trans girls statistically have no advantage against cis girls, that is ‘born’ girls, in sports. And that every major sporting organization such as the NCAA and the International Olympic Committee permits trans girls to participate in girls sports, albeit with certain conditions.”
Through it all, his signature embroidered kippah has remained firmly planted on his head. At a time when one of the attorneys for Donald Trump said he was not sure whether he should wear a kippah to the former president’s impeachment trial, Stafman said he does not feel at all out of place.
Montana’s Legislature includes several lawmakers who are Native Americans.
“At least, during special occasions, they might wear their headdress, which is, I could say, a whole lot cooler than my kippah,” Stafman said.
Stafman knows his speeches are unlikely to change minds or law. Of the 100 lawmakers in Montana’s House, just 33 are Democrats. But citing his experience in interfaith dialogue, he said the point was the long game.
“I gave an impassioned speech yesterday on the Jewish view of women’s reproductive rights and it didn’t change any minds,” he said. “But I think people listen.
“You know, all you could hope for is that people will listen and that you can create avenues to build relationships as things go forward to hopefully create opportunities for doing some good work. It’s not going to happen overnight. It takes time.”


Tags American Jewry rabbi US politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Mistrust greatest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by