Those we lost in 2020: Remembering the rabbis, pioneers and innovators

Among those who died this year were some of the Jewish world’s most famous and influential pillars in a range of industries, realms of thought and areas of activism — from the pioneer jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the moral thought leader Rabbi Jonathan Sacks to the Modern Orthodox Rabbi Norman Lamm to the influential LGBTQ activist Larry Kramer.

But many of the people whose deaths tell the story of 2020 were not widely known, except among the people who loved them and the communities they enriched.

To honor the loss that defined this year, we are departing from our usual end-of-year practice of highlighting only a few luminaries. Here, we’ve listed all of the people memorialized in Jewish Telegraphic Agency obituaries this year.

We will start with the many people — many of whose names will never make the news — lost to the pandemic that still rages. After that, we have decided the names into themed sections and listed them in chronological order of their death.

VICTIMS OF COVID-19

Nearly 2 million people worldwide have died of COVID-19, the new coronavirus that emerged in China at the end of 2019. Among them were countless Jews, including thousands of Israelis, large numbers of aging Holocaust survivors and rabbinic leaders around the world. The disease felled prominent people, such as the Novominsker rebbe, Yaakov Perlow , and Fountains of Wayne songwriter Adam Schlesinger , who was just 52 when he died April 1. But it also took from us mothers, fathers, grandparents, young adults with promising futures and dear friends — the full range of human experience extinguished by an unrelenting pandemic.

Read about some of the Jewish lives lost in our Bonds of Life memorials.



RABBIS

William Wolff : This later-in-life rabbi returned to Germany, where he had fled the Nazis as a child, to lead a community in a former East German state.

Dovid Feinstein : Feinstein was one of the foremost haredi Orthodox legal authorities in the United States and a symbol of the rich Jewish history of the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Alan Shestack : The influential museum director helped lead the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Yale University Art Gallery and the National Gallery of Art.

Ronald Harwood : The acclaimed screenwriter won an Oscar for his script for “The Pianist,” based on the memoir of a Polish Holocaust survivor.

LAW AND BUSINESS

ACTIVISM

ACADEMIA AND INNOVATION

Norman Lamm : The prolific Jewish scholar and author helped turn Yeshiva University back into a flagship institution of Modern Orthodoxy as its longtime president.

JEWISH COMMUNAL LIFE

GLOBAL

There is no way to tally all whom we lost in 2020, a year when we mourned even our ability to carry out time-tested rituals of grief.