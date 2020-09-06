Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

Comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish revealed on her YouTube channel last week that she tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and also interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the US, to discuss how the virus has affected the black community.Haddish, whose father was an Ethiopian Jew from Eritrea and whose mother is African-American, said she contracted the virus after about three months on the set of a movie from someone else working on the film who had tested positive. When the movie was shut down due to the novel coronavirus, she went home and tested negative. After another acquaintance contracted the virus, she got a second test and although she was asymptomatic, she said this test was positive. Following this, she had two tests for the antibodies. One test revealed that she had them; another showed that she did not. “I’ve been tested 12 times now,” Haddish said.Fauci said it was smart of Haddish to get tested multiple times and to quarantine at home once she tested positive. He praised her, saying she and others who take responsibility for getting tested help society and are “... part of the solution, not the problem.”Haddish pressed Fauci for details about how minority communities are disproportionately affected by the virus.“Not only do they have a greater chance of getting infected, because they usually – not always, it’s dangerous to generalize – but people know they usually have jobs that don’t allow them to talk to a computer. They’re out on the front lines, doing the manual labor jobs that require interaction with people. Then when you look at the African American and Latinx population… they have a much greater likelihood of having the underlying conditions that means that when you do get infected, you likely would have a serious outcome,” Fauci answered.Haddish – who is often over-the-top in her comedy appearances – appeared to take Fauci very seriously. The comedian broke through as an actress in the 2017 film, Girls Night. She has been in many television comedies and has spoken out about many serious issues in the past. These include her struggles to raise her siblings when her mother developed schizophrenia and becoming homeless at 18. She has also discussed being a rape victim. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Haddish identifies as Jewish and at age 40 had a bat mitzvah, which she riffed on in her 2019 Netflix special, Black Mitzvah. Jerusalem-based Rabbi Susan Silverman, the sister of comedian Sarah Silverman, officiated at the Los Angeles ceremony. Susan’s daughter, Aliza, an actress living in New York, was Haddish’s tutor for the bat mitzvah.