TikTok video mocking the Holocaust and Jews gets over 600,000 views

In response to the video, Brooker said on Monday that “if you read through the comments on the video there have been Jewish people finding the funny side to it. It’s not me hating a religion."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 19, 2020 03:14
A Holocaust survivor shows his tattoo (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
A Holocaust survivor shows his tattoo
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
A video which recently spread on the popular music video platform TikTok  mocking the Holocaust-era tattoos given to prisoners at Nazi concentration camps has recently garnered over 600,000 views, and has been 'liked' over 63,000 times, according to a report by Algemeiner
The video was produced as a remake of the popular 90's song "No Scrubs" by the pop band TLC, showing a man entering a taxi with the caption reading “Jewish guy getting in my taxi,” with the driver later asking the man his name. In the video, another subtitle appears to inform the viewer that the passenger “Rolls up sleeve to check,” and after, the driver breaks into song and lip syncs the TLC song's lyric "“No, I don’t want your number.”  
 
According to the report, the video was upload by a British man named Bradley Brooker and includes captions such as “#justajoke #darkhumour #dontbemad.”
In response to the video, Brooker said on Monday that “if you read through the comments on the video there have been Jewish people finding the funny side to it. It’s not me hating a religion — it’s just a joke.’’
It was also reported in the Jewish Chronicle that TikTok has been receiving numerous hate speech complaints about the video, which still remains on the music video platform.
This is not the first time that antisemitic and other racist content has been shared on TikTok. In late April, two Minnesota high school students were criticized for sharing a video titled “Me and the boys on the way to camp,” which photoshops them dancing in a Nazi boxcar and happily skipping into Auschwitz. 


