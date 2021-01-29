Times Square’s new ‘Margaritaville Resort’ to include a synagogue

A splashy new outpost of singer Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Resort empire coming to New York’s Times Square will include a synagogue.
The historic Garment Center Congregation will be on the ground floor and two sub-floors of the entertainment complex, which will include hotel rooms, restaurants and bars, the New York Post reports. The synagogue rented space on the property from a previous owner, the New School, and the buyer was required to negotiate with the congregation.
Buffett parlayed his “easy in the islands” vibe into a vast entertainment company, which includes tropical-themed hotels and casinos. The Manhattan complex at 560 Seventh Ave., expected to be completed in late spring, will feature Times Square’s only outdoor pool — and Margaritaville’s only synagogue.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}