Tom Hanks, Billy Porter join Tree of Life's upcoming campaign

The Tree of Life Congregation announced on Wednesday that Tom Hanks, Billy Porter, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, and Joanne Rogers (wife of the beloved late Fred Rogers) will join the honorary cabinet for the "REMEMBER. REBUILD. RENEW." Campaign, an effort that marks a new beginning for the congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.Two years ago, the congregation endured the most fatal antisemitic attack in US history. Perpetrator Robert Gregory Bower entered the synagogue and began shooting during Shabbat morning services, killing 11 people and wounding six. Led by Tree of Life's Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers, the campaign aims to support the renovation of the building, new partnerships with community organizations such as the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, joint educational programs, national outreach and engagement, and the creation of a new programmatic center dedicated to eliminating hate.“The Jewish community of Pittsburgh has been present for me and my family for decades,” said Porter. “They took care of me in my early years. They took care of my mom in my absence, as I pursued my career. My love for this community is unwavering. I look forward to showing the world what real love looks like!”"The tragic and terrible attack at Tree of Life had a profound impact on our commonwealth and the nation, and the process of healing continues. But one thing is clear – hate has no place in Pennsylvania. This campaign is an important opportunity to collectively resolve to fight hatred and [antisemitism] by supporting Tree of Life and connecting and engaging with the community," said Governor Wolf. "I'm honored to be named to this cabinet and to be a part of a campaign that seeks to overpower hate with education, support and, most importantly, love."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}