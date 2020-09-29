Torah stolen from synagogue in Yonkers, New York, ahead of Yom Kippur

Just a few days before Yom Kippur , an unidentified person stole a Torah from a synagogue in Yonkers, New York , The New York Post reported.

The police currently have no clue as to who stole the Torah, which was donated to the synagogue by a World War II veteran, or why. However, the Torah was not the only thing that was stolen.

The unscrupulous thief also made off with a guitar and a laptop from the Lincoln Park Jewish Center on Central Park Avenue, according to the report.

The police have begun investigating the matter, asking the public's help in identifying the bearded suspect who was wearing a Harvard t-shirt during the incident. The theft came ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday, the holiest day in Judaism. The theft came ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday, the holiest day in Judaism.

Due to the holiday, reporters were unable to reach synagogue officials for comment, The New York Post reported.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });