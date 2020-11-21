Tour guide offers virtual visits to Jewish London, raises charity money

Fagelson’s in-person tours used to attract 25-35 tourists, but his first virtual tour clocked some 130 participants, and his second “outing” drew 430 visitors from around the world, including Israel, and raised more than $15,000 for UK Jewish charities.

The tour takes in the history of the Jews in London from the arrival of a small community from Normandy in 1066 to the history of World War II’s Kindertransport and a statue which commemorates that remarkable rescue effort which stands on the forecourt of London’s Liverpool Street Station.

“I usually spend my holiday season in London but this year it was not possible to travel,” wrote one participant named Edna from Tel Aviv. “So instead, yesterday I got to spend a lovely time touring London on Zoom, with a very interesting talk by Ian Fagelson on 1,000 years of Jewish history in London. I learned much and really enjoyed seeing London. It was a great way to spend the afternoon.”

Fagelson is already planning his next virtual adventures: Shakespeare’s London (November 22 and December 6) and The Jews in London (November 28). For more information and to sign up for the tours, go to eventbrite.co.uk/o/ian-fagelson-31339883203.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}