The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Two New York kosher catering companies merge after years of competition

The new company will combine its name to become Ram & MD Hospitality, which is expected to become the largest kosher catering company in the entire north-east region of the United States.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 12:57
Catering (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Catering
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Ram and MD Hospitality, two major kosher catering companies in New York City, have ended their rivalry and decided to amalgamate, according to a press release from the now-merged company on Sunday.
The new company will combine the names to become Ram & MD Hospitality, which is expected to become the largest kosher catering company in the entire north-east region of the United States.
Both former companies were known for their unique kosher catering styles, providing food to prestigious in-house venues such as  the Old Westbury Hebrew Congregation, the famed Gotham Hall and the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The company is also now the only kosher caterer for venues affiliated with the Wildlife Conservation Society, including the New York Aquarium, the Bronx Zoo, the Central Park Zoo, the Prospect Park Zoo and the Queens Zoo, in addition to luxury hotels, such as the Four Seasons, St. Regis, and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City.
The newly-merged company is expected to operate a 45,000-square-foot commissary in New York City and employs more than 200 employees. Beyond the north-east United States, Ram & MD Hospitality will also provide its on-location catering services for events in places around the world.
“For years, Moshe David [incoming managing director from MD Hospitality] and I tried to outdo one another with ever higher creativity, innovation and professionalism. We realized that instead of competing, if we worked together and marshalled our resources, we would create something so unique and different in kosher catering that there would be very limited – if any – competition,” said Simon Auerbacher, President of the company.
“Our business is about creating a wow factor! The creativity that goes into every aspect of the experience is what sets us apart. That creative thinking translates into everything we do, from the planning to the plating, we infuse a uniqueness that makes every event memorable,” said Moshe David.


Tags kosher food new york city
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation into Israeli 'war crimes' an immoral decision - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by