Two New York kosher catering companies merge after years of competition

Ram and MD Hospitality, two major kosher catering companies in New York City, have ended their rivalry and decided to amalgamate, according to a press release from the now-merged company on Sunday.The new company will combine the names to become Ram & MD Hospitality, which is expected to become the largest kosher catering company in the entire north-east region of the United States. Both former companies were known for their unique kosher catering styles, providing food to prestigious in-house venues such as the Old Westbury Hebrew Congregation, the famed Gotham Hall and the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The company is also now the only kosher caterer for venues affiliated with the Wildlife Conservation Society, including the New York Aquarium, the Bronx Zoo, the Central Park Zoo, the Prospect Park Zoo and the Queens Zoo, in addition to luxury hotels, such as the Four Seasons, St. Regis, and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City. The newly-merged company is expected to operate a 45,000-square-foot commissary in New York City and employs more than 200 employees. Beyond the north-east United States, Ram & MD Hospitality will also provide its on-location catering services for events in places around the world. “For years, Moshe David [incoming managing director from MD Hospitality] and I tried to outdo one another with ever higher creativity, innovation and professionalism. We realized that instead of competing, if we worked together and marshalled our resources, we would create something so unique and different in kosher catering that there would be very limited – if any – competition,” said Simon Auerbacher, President of the company.“Our business is about creating a wow factor! The creativity that goes into every aspect of the experience is what sets us apart. That creative thinking translates into everything we do, from the planning to the plating, we infuse a uniqueness that makes every event memorable,” said Moshe David.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}