UAE Jewish community launches Twitter account

Shortly after the account was launched in May, it attracted more than 1,000 followers interested in the day-to-day life of Jews in the UAE.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 7, 2020 19:25
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen during preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/WALEED ALI)
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen during preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/WALEED ALI)
The Jewish community of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which largely consists of expat Jews from Western countries, has launched Twitter account last month to highlight the strengthening ties between the Gulf monarchy and the community, according to a report by Anadolu Agency
Reflecting the growing ties between Israel and the Gulf monarchy, on June 1, the account tweeted prayers in Hebrew for the country and its army.
Similarly, a video posted to the account also shows the figure of a man clad in the traditional long white robe worn by locals in the UAE while holding a large UAE flag, later cutting to a room designed as a synagogue that features a man in a Jewish prayer shawl shot from behind. 
UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice-President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum are also seen in the video via photos, acting as an indicator that the video was developed with the support of UAE authorities. 
Nevertheless, its authenticity could not be confirmed. 
Approximately 3,000 Jews live in the UAE, largely originating as contract workers from North America and Western Europe. In recent years, the Jewish community has become more visible due to the improved relations between the Gulf state and Israel in light mutual security interests against Iranian influence in the Middle East.
In past years, other primarily Sunni Arab states have sought to build relations with Israel, often highlighting their countries historical connection to Judaism and Jewish communities, and seeking ties with diaspora Jewish communities, particularly in the United States, as a means for building domestic and international support. 
Gulf News daily, a UAE newspaper, reported last year that the UAE is also constructing a project called the  "Abrahamic Family House project," to reflect the histories of the three religions in the country. 
The new complex is expected to simultaneously serve as a mosque, church and a synagogue.
Despite the lack of official  diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE, officials from the country allowed Israeli athletes to participate in the International Judo Federation Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi in October 2018. 
In August 2019, Haaretz reported that the UAE reached a deal with Israel in the latter supplying advanced intelligence capabilities, including two spy planes, to the country. 


