UK Jewish community hit by spike in COVID-19 deaths

This is the highest recorded weekly figure recorded by the Board of Deputies since the beginning of June.

In total, 520 British Jews have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

“The last two weeks have sadly seen an increase in those dying from Covid-19 in our community,” said President of the Board of Deputies Marie van der Zyl.

“We have already been hit hard by this awful disease and we are desperate to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Van der Zyl noted that the upcoming Simchat Torah holiday this weekend could lead to increased infections.

“I implore everyone to follow the Government regulations on hygiene and social distancing so that we can all keep as safe as possible,” she said.

These figures come as districts with high Jewish populations have risen to the top of infection rates in those areas.

In the London borough of Barnet, the ward with the highest 7-day infection rate from Sept, 20 to 26 was Golders Green with 71 COVID-19 infections per 100,000, two and a half times the borough-wide rate of 28 infections per 100,000.

Barnet has the largest Jewish population of any borough in London, and Golders Green has the highest Jewish population in that borough and indeed is the most populous Jewish neighborhood in the country, as well as having a large ultra-Orthodox community.

The second highest infection rate in Barnet was the Edgware ward which has the fourth largest Jewish community in the the country and also has a sizeable ultra-Orthodox community.

And in Stamford Hill, a ward in the London borough of Hackney famous for its large ultra-Orthodox, hassidic communities such as Satmar and Belz, the infection rates are even higher.

According to data from the Hackney council, COVID-19 infection rates spiked dramatically last week, Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in the three wards in the borough with large ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities.

The weekly rate of infections in Springfield with the UK’s eight largest Jewish community was a massive 309 per 100,000, along with 153 per 100,000 for Cazenove, and 141 per 100,000 for Stamford Hill West.

The rate in Springfield only the week before, Sept. 19 -25, was 103 per 100,000, still extremely high but three times lower than last week.

Dr Sandra Husbands, Director of Public Health for Hackney and the City, stated on October 2 that the Hackney's borough-wide infection rate is 40 cases per 100,000 people.

Even at the beginning of September, Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville noted that the majority of cases were coming from the Stamford Hill area, saying that the spike then could be due to “overseas visitors from countries now on the quarantine list. Those countries include the USA, Israel, and Belgium.”

Glanville said at the time that he was aware of the upcoming Jewish holiday season “that may see hundreds of families visiting each other” but urged Stamford Hill residents “to avoid close contact with other households.”

In Higher Boughton and Broughton Park, local districts within the City of Salford, a metropolitan borough of Greater Manchester with large ultra-Orthodox communities, COVID-19 infection rates have also spiked.

In Broughton Park, the rate of infection was a huge 424 per 100,000 between Sept 25 and Oct. 1, and 273 per 100,000 in Higher Broughton.

On September 27, the Manchester Evening News noted that Higher Broughton “has had the most coronavirus cases in Salford so far with 225 in total, and 28 cases alone in the week beginning Sept. 14.

On August 25, the Manchester Evening News reported that “Higher Broughton has consistently had the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Salford,” and that at the beginning of August “Higher Broughton had the highest confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greater Manchester outside Oldham.”

Local councillor Ari Leitner who is from the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community told the paper that getting messaging to the community about the disease had been hard since the majority of its members do not have TV, smartphones, or internet at home.

Although Higher Broughton and Broughton Park do have high rates of COVID-19 infection, many nearby districts in north-west England are also experiencing severe infection rates, although most not as high as Broughton Park.

The Board of Deputies, an umbrella body for the UK Jewish community, stated on Tuesday that there has been an uptick in deaths amongst British Jews due to COVID-19 over the last week, with seven Jewish funerals carried out where the deceased contracted the coronavirus.