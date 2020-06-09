UK to allow places of worship to reopen, synagogues choose to stay closed

JTA ) — England is reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic for individual prayer only on June 15, but that won’t mean much for British Jews.

British Jewish leaders say they won’t reopen their synagogues until it is safe enough to host a minyan, or a quorum of 10 congregants.

“Jews prioritize communal prayer rather than individual prayer, and we prioritize the sanctity of life,” said Laura Janner-Klausner, England’s senior Reform movement rabbi, to the Guardian .”Individual prayer doesn’t have the same theological status, and neither do buildings.”